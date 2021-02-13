China Outbound Tourism Market Share and Growth by Business Development 2021 to 2025

China Outbound Tourism Market 2021 – 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

China outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 270 Billion threshold by 2025.

Key Findings:

– China’s outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market

– China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020

– China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries

– Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

– China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

The countries included in this report are United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Korea, Taiwan, India, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

This China Outbound Tourism Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place



Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

