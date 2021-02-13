Building Information Modeling Market Share and Growth by Business Development 2021 to 2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Building Information Modeling market in its latest report titled, “Building Information Modeling Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) market was estimated to be worth USD 8.89 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.62% over the forecast period of (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Building Information Modeling Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591690/building-information-modeling-market-size-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Building Information Modeling Market: Cadsoft Corporation, Beck Technology, Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Design Data, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Nemetschek AG, Solibri, Inc., Archidata Inc, Dassault Systemes S.A., Autodesk, Inc., Asite Solutions Ltd., and Others.

Industry News:

– May 2019 – Autodesk, Inc. by combining the power of its BIM and the cloud, has moved from static images to completely immersive, intelligent virtual reality solution. The solution allows any project stakeholder to experience a digital model before it is built, helping to ensure vision aligns with the design. Potential conflicts or required changes can more easily be identified before issues arise during construction.

– July 2018 – Autodesk, Inc. announced the acquisition of Salem, Massachusetts-based Assemble Systems, Inc. Assemble Systems provides a SaaS solution that enables construction professionals to condition, query and connect BIM data to key workflows across bid management, estimating, scheduling, site management, and finance.

Market Overview:

With the rapid growth in population, there has been a rise in the demand for the residential sector, with various governments across the globe providing incentives for the growth of this sector. Companies, globally are taking advantage of BIM to optimize their operations in residential structure design, making this sector a viable growth opportunity for BIM market.

– The architecture planning and modeling domain have witnessed a paradigm shift in the past few years owing to the emergence of computer software. Advancements in digital design tools, computer-controlled fabrication, computer-controlled connectedness, and inter-connectedness have bought out a new phase of the design and build process.

– Building information modeling (BIM) has witnessed an increased adoption owing to its various advantages over the existing tools, such as paper-based design and modeling, and CAD systems. BIM primarily facilitates the users to create an accurate, precise, geometric virtual model with all the components and structures involved in the building.

– BIM technology is expected to witness high growth as many government regulations are promoting the usage of BIM solutions in various regional markets. Moreover, many private organizations across the globe are increasingly moving towards BIM, owing to its efficient modeling systems, thus driving the market growth.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591690/building-information-modeling-market-size-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=28

North America to Witness Significant Growth

– The Key market characteristics, such as a rapidly increasing urban population and the increasing government spending, are expected to create enormous opportunities for companies specializing in the latest technological achievements within the market.

– A huge disruption in the GIS industry is emerging rapidly as it is moving towards 3D modeling. The evolution reflects the transformation, the design, and construction industry is experiencing as it transforms from 2D to 3D BIM, thus, indicating the emergence of GIS and BIM integration into one holistic environment, which is expected to drive the market.

– BIM solution is also expected to be valuable in developing sustainable buildings and correlated systems. As these sustainable building designs are evolving to be a standard requirement, BIM’s ability to capture and handle large amounts of data related to the built environment is expected to be a valuable tool for the construction sector.

– With regular software updates, general contractors have been identified to expand their use of BIM beyond just preconstruction model clash detection. Also, general contractors have started using the model for coordination, to add construction layout points and, using a total robotic station, and to take the accuracy into the field.

This Building Information Modeling Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591690?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com