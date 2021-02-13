Bath Towel Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2017-2025

A towel is basically a piece of fabric which is used to wipe dry a surface or body by blotting or rubbing action. A bath towel is used to dry the body after a shower or bath and is generally rectangular in shape. Bath towels are available in variety of sizes and are referred to with different names. In general, bath towels used in households are considered to be regular sized. The towels used in motels are smaller in size, which facilitates more pieces to be laundered at the same time. Luxury towels have relatively larger size and are expensive as compared to other bath towels.

The primary purpose of a bath towel is to dry off the wet body and hence, the bath towel needs to be a good absorbent of moisture. Additionally, the bath towel should be tender on the skin, especially for children. Usually, thick towels are good at absorbing moisture. However, they also take a considerable time to dry. All bath towels have a fabric weight associated to them, which is measured with a GSM (grams per square meter) number. It is basically the density of the fabric that is used to manufacture the towel. Towels having lower GSM number are lighter and thinner, making them a convenient choice for use during travel. Whereas, towels having a higher GSM number are heavier and thicker and are suitable for household use. The look and feel of a bath towel depends on the cotton that is employed for making the towel. Bath towels made of Egyptian cotton are very soft and fluffy and can be found in high-end hotels and spas, as they offer a luxurious look and feel. The everyday towels, on the other hand, are made of standard cotton. Eco-conscious consumers opt for organic cotton towels or towels made from bamboo, which have a softer texture as compared to cotton towels.

Expansion of the hospitality industry is a primary driver of the bath towel market. Bath towels made from various types of cottons including Turkish cotton, Egyptian or pima cotton, and microfiber are utilized in various hotels and spas. Increase in disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China is anticiapated to fuel the textile industry, which in turn, is estimated to propel the bath towel market. Other factors contributing to the expansion of the bath towel market are changing lifestyle, rising brand consciousness, rapidly changing fashion trends, and increasing awareness about hygiene. However, the rise in labor cost is expected to hamper the bath towel market. Nevertheless, the growing consuming class and the increase in spending power of people in Asia Pacific are anticipated to positively impact the bath towel market.

The bath towel market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the bath towel market is divided into plush bath towel, velvet bath towel, bamboo filter bath towel, and others. In terms of end-user, the bath towel market is segmented into household and commercial. Based on geography, the bath towel market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the bath towel market include Regal Towel Collection, Noman Group, Welspun, Dunroven House, Nine Space, Gemini, Sunvim, Elsatex Ltd, Iris Hantverk, Danica Studio, American Textile Systems, EverShine, Trident Group, Kingshore, Springs Industries, J.R. United, Santens, and 1888 Mills.

