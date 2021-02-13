Automation Testing Market Technology Advancement and Future Prospect 2021 to 2026

Global Automation Testing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Automation Testing Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Automation Testing investments from 2021 till 2026.

The automation testing market is expected to grow at 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

The Global Automation Testing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Capgemini SE, Tricentis USA Corp, SmartBear Software Inc., Parasoft Corporation, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Keysight Technologies Inc, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sauce Labs Inc among others.

Market Overview:

The automation testing market is driven by growth in the demand for automation of the testing process and solutions to seamless customer experience and rising usage of AI-enabled cutting-edge technologies for software testing environments. However, factors like increasing complexity for implementing the transition from manual to automated testing is likely to impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The shift for automation testing has been majorly driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). AI has been gaining importance in testing as it reduces the test lifecycle. It is being used in all aspects of testing, including automation testing, functional testing, regression testing, and performance testing.

Latest news and developments:

– June 2020 – Micro Focus announced AI-powered enhancements to the intelligent testing capabilities to its UTF line of products, a unified set of solutions designed to reduce the overall complexity of automating the functional testing processes. These latest AI-based capabilities ensure application teams can meet growing demands in an efficient, effective, and agile way by increasing test coverage and test asset resiliency coupled with reducition in test creation time and maintenance efforts.

– January 2020 – TestProject, which is a free cloud test automation platform, announced a new strategic collaboration with Sauce Labs to offer an end-to-end, complete automated testing experience ranging test creation, execution, and analysis. While leveraging codeless test creation from TestProject in alliances with continuous test execution from Sauce Labs, the enterprises can seamlessly create, store, and execute automated tests across a wide variety of browsers, OS, and devices from a single cloud-enabled interface.

Key Market Trends:

IT & Telecommunication Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– With the help of automated testing, IT & telecom organizations can gain quick feedback on the mainframe, and supercharge innovation without having the risk of bottlenecks that disrupt operations, hinder customer experiences or impact enterprise’s revenues. The enterprises can improve quality, velocity, and efficiency on the mainframe while lowering the problems of the shortage of experienced developers.

– In December 2019, a global survey conducted by a US software firm, Compuware, revealed that most enterprises think manual testing is one of the major hindrances to a business’s success. More than 90% of respondents believe automation testing to be the single most crucial factor in accelerating innovation. However, the survey also found that just 7% of enterprises automate tests on the mainframe, indicating the considerable market opportunity for automation testing.

– Moreover, most of the mainframe IT players have the requirement to automate more test cases, as they worry, they will not meet the enterprise’s demand for speed and innovation. Most enterprises focus on the adoption of automation testing, owing to the fears that the customer experiences will suffer due to manual testing practices. In May 2019, Evon Technologies observed the difference between test execution efforts of manual & automation testing. The result has found that, for a test case set of 1,000 Full Regression, manual testing takes 160 hours, and automation testing takes only 16 hours. These results have defined the efficiency of executing automation testing at IT-related software developments.

– For the past two years, telecom companies have been onboarding network service providers to ensure the robust delivery of services. For instance, in March 2020, Ericsson was chosen by NTT DOCOMO as the AI-powered optimization solution supplier for its radio access network (RAN). Ericsson’s solution maximizes end-user experience in service provider’s networks while minimizing their total cost of ownership. The increasing adoption of such AI-enabled solutions for the development of the systems and networks boosts the growth of automation testing solutions in the telecom sector.

– In November 2019, Wipro Limited announced it would work within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive 5G adoption in the global communications service provider and enterprise markets. Wipro’s engineering competencies cover the entire 5G value chain, from the creation of new 5G chips, software engineering for NFV & SDN, OSS& BSS automation, and comprehensive testing and validation services. In December 2019, Pcysys announced that IP Telecom, a leading telecommunications operator and cloud computing service provider in Portugal, has chosen its Automated Penetration Testing platform, PenTera, to assess and improve the IT cyber resilience of their network, as well as for their customers.

The key insights of the Automation Testing Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automation Testing market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Automation Testing market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2016-2021 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2021-2026 market development trends of Automation Testing Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automation Testing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Automation Testing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automation Testing industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

