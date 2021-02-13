Automated 3D Printing Market Share Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Competitive Scenario

The Global Automated 3D Printing Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automated 3D Printing market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Automated 3D Printing (TAVR) Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357990/automated-3d-printing-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Automated 3D Printing Market: Voodoo Manufacturing, Stratasys Ltd.,3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company, among others.

March 2020 – ABB announced the introduction of 3D printing capabilities of its PowerPac Software to its RoboticStudio stimulation. This allows users to program the ABB robots for 3D printing, unlike traditional 3D printing methods that required users to program the printing paths by plotting points and trajectories. The solution is said to support a variety of processes such as printing with granules, welding, mix printing among others.

Key Market Trends

Use of Robots in Automated 3D Printing is expected to drive the Growth of the Market

– Over the years, researchers around the world have been working towards developing solutions and methods that would cater to the demand for automation in 3D printing, one such approach was the combination of robotics technology with 3D printing to automate the tasks although it initially did not gain much momentum owing to its complexity, however, with vendors integrating simulation software with their robotic 3D printing technology is driving the growth of the market

– Also, with 3D printing gaining momentum industries such as Oil & Gas, Medical in addition to Automotive and Aerospace that rely on composite materials to make strong yet light material structures is constrained by labor-intensive process and geometric limitations which can be countered leveraging robotic technologies. for instance, Stratasys’ robotic composite 3D demonstrator which is powered by Siemens software delivers composite 3D printing using its 8-axis motion system.

– Additionally, Freeform manufacturing with a multi-axis robotic arm could be deployed in an environment where 3D printer requires to move in various directions, angles thereby expanding the freedom of creating complex figures added with the ability of the robotic arm to better manage the raw materials drives its growth in manufacturing industries.

– For instance, industries such as metal casting industry would be to benefit from robotics systems like Robotic Additive Manufacturing developed by Virids3D in collaboration with EnvisionTEC that leverages binder jetting technology and works with sand, the system uses ABB’ industrial robotic arm with inkjet head to deposit layers of liquid and sand onto the printing platform

– Furthermore, It is anticipated that the construction industry could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of robotic 3D printing. few of the construction firms have already adopted industrial robotic arms to 3D print with a range of materials. for instance, XtreeE, a start-up based in France equipped the ABB’ industrial arm with its concrete extrude that is able to create complex geometric structures, the company has achieved many partnerships with architecture and civil engineering companies and aims to explore sustainable design and construction.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automated 3D Printing market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Holds Major Market Share

– The North America region is one of the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption of 3D printing, Robotics, AI among others is expected to hold a prominent share in the Automated 3D printing market. Amongst the 3D printing inventions coming from all corners of the world, many of the inventors of the patents and applications reside in the United States

– According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the US economy is expected to USD 600 to USD 900 billion if they are able to capitalize on the growing 3D printing market upon with further operational efficiencies with automation will drive the growth of the market

– Additionally, growing government support is also attracting many investors to invest in R&D programs. for instance, the United States has funded 3D printing R&D in academia via America Makes and promoted initiative through SBIR

– Furthermore, The study states that US imports about USD 3 Trillion goods annuals with USD 1.4 trillion imports are made up of leading Industries that likely are impacted with the automation of 3D printing that is Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare and Aerospace.

– Also, the US is said to be making a USD 1.8 increase in the total economy for each USD 1 added to its manufacturing sector owing such cascade of effect in the growth of the manufacturing sector added wth growth in service industries and infrastructure forces the manufacturing vendors to adopt to automation technologies to gain further profits.

– Additionally, unlike other countries the US despite of having tax incentive such as section 199 for manufacturing credit, there’s no particular tax incentive at the federal level that targets 3D printing vendors, this instance encourages foreign automated 3D printing vendors to enter the region

– As with recent outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 that caused nation-wide lockdowns across the world as the markets aims to achieve automation in 3D printing given region’ adoption of 3D bioprinting that manufactures medical equipment, surgical devices according to US FDA further leverages the growth of market.

Get Full Information of this premium report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357990/automated-3d-printing-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=69

This Automated 3D Printing Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2026

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357990?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com