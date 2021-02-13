Astonishing growth in Smart Drug Delivery Drones Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Players Flirtey, Matternet, Softbox, Swoop-Aero, Wing Aviation LLC., Wingcopter and Zipline Inc

Drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), are small aircrafts that operate either through smartphone applications or through remote control. They perform functions like reconnaissance, survey, delivery of good, amongst others. These systems have been successfully implemented in various industries and are now being used in the public and private health sector. In regions with mountainous terrains, deserts or forests, transportation of essential medical supplies through roads is difficult and time consuming. Air transport using helicopters is an effective alternative to roadways, but it is expensive and not affordable to the individuals and medical care providers. These factors have prompted the government bodies and healthcare facilities towards the usage of smart drones for the delivery of drugs and other essential medical services to remote locations. They are a cost-effective alternative to road and helicopters transport in rugged terrains, thus driving the growth of smart drug delivery drones market. These drones are also used in the transportation of blood from blood banks to the site of surgery and collection of specimens from hard-to-reach locations for blood testing in nearby labs. These drones are capable of delivering essential emergency medicines including anti-venom for snake bite to reduce the mortality rates among individuals. The advantages of smart drug delivery drones have attracted investment from various government entities as well as corporate bodies. For instance, in July 2019, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network announced the launch of Medicine from the Sky program in partnership with state government of Telangana in India. Under this program, drones manufactured by TechEagle Innovations are to be used for the delivery of essential medical supplies in the state. Similarly, Zipline, Inc., partnered with the government of Rwanda in April 2016 to deliver blood samples and drugs across the country. Also, Doctors Without Borders, a non-profit organization from Europe, used drones for the transportation of diagnostic samples during a tuberculosis outbreak in Papua New Guinea in 2014. Private players in healthcare sector have also recognized the benefits of smart drug delivery drones and are in the process of conducting smart drone drug delivery trials to improve their medical care delivery. For instance, Merck & Co., Inc., Softbox and AT&T conducted trials of the medical drones manufactured by Volansi, Inc. in July 2019 for the delivery of temperature-controlled medicines and vaccines. These tests helped Volansi, Inc. to raise around US$ 50 million in September 2020. Other players in healthcare sector such as Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S and Pfizer Inc. are also making investments in drone technology for delivering medicines to remote locations or sites of emergency. Thus, the rise in investment by government bodies as well as private players for the delivery of medicines using smart drones is driving the growth of the global smart drug delivery drones market.

A comprehensive research study titled Smart Drug Delivery Drones Market has been recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository. The statistical data has been compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the several dynamics of the global business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2021-2028.

The report represents tables and several other graphical data elements, the Smart Drug Delivery Drones market report makes for an insightful data repository that is a valuable source of direction and guidance for managers, decision makers, business strategists, and all those who are interested in the overall development of the global Smart Drug Delivery Drones market.

Top Key players: Some of the players operating in the smart drug delivery drones market are Flirtey, Matternet, Softbox, Swoop-Aero, Wing Aviation LLC., Wingcopter and Zipline Inc. amongst others. These market players are engaging in M&A and partnership activities with companies across continents to increase their global presence and generate higher revenues. For instance, in July 2020, Zipline Inc. partnered with Medikabazaar.com, an Indian B2B medical supplier, to deliver products including vaccines, antibiotics, insulin, stents, implants, masks, gloves and PPEs.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Smart Drug Delivery Drones Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Smart Drug Delivery Drones Market Research Report 2021-2028 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Smart Drug Delivery Drones market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

