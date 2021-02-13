Astonishing growth in Generator In Data Center Market Growth Ratio Analysis with Top Players Aggreko, Atlas Copco SRB, Ausonia S.r.l., Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Generac Power Systems, Inc, HIMOINSA, Hitec Power Protection, Inmesol gensets, S.L.U., INNIO, Kohler Co

Data centers are dedicated buildings or spaces in buildings where computer systems and accessories, along with their associated components are housed for the purpose of data storage or cloud computing. The evolution of cloud computing has increased the demand for data centers around the globe. Organizations are increasingly making use of data centers for hosting applications that are provided to the customers or used internally, and for critical storage of data. These data centers play a key role in the management of technology-related processes in organizations. Data centers consume large amounts of electricity. Estimates show that data centers use around 200 terawatt hours (TWh) to 500 TWh of electricity annually, which accounts for around 1% of the total electricity consumption, globally. This can be accounted for the huge number of servers which are located in data centers. Studies highlight that there were around 18 million servers deployed in data centers in 2020. An important characteristic of cloud computing or data centers in general, is that they require uninterrupted access of power and network connectivity. This is because the organizations cannot afford to experience server downtime as critical business operations are heavily reliant on these servers. In case of an interruption in critical data access due to server outage, the company’s financial situation as well as its reputation amongst the clients are adversely impacted. Therefore, devices that can provide backup power to ensure elimination of server downtime in data centers are being increasingly used by data center operators. Large-scale generators that can provide power backup for several hours are finding increased adoption, especially amongst tier 4 data centers. Electrical engineering experts recommend data centers to have three lines of defence for backup power. One key recommendation is the use generators to account for long term power outages from the main supply. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) in data centers help during short-term power outages and operate for around 30 minutes. Generators are necessary for the sustenance of data centers beyond this period. Hence, the increasing demand for eliminating server downtime in data centers through backup power from generators is leading to the growth of the global generator in data center market.

Top Key players: Some of the players operating in the generator in data center market are Aggreko, Atlas Copco SRB, Ausonia S.r.l., Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Generac Power Systems, Inc, HIMOINSA, Hitec Power Protection, Inmesol gensets, S.L.U., INNIO, Kohler Co., Langley Holdings plc, Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V., Perkins Engines Company Limited, PR INDUSTRIAL srl, Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG and SDMO Industries amongst others.

