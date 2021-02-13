Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Competitive landscape and Key Vendors, Forecast by 2025

According to the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand for artificial intelligence in healthcare sector across the globe will increase at an exuberant CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This report has been developed by healthcare IT professionals and aspires to serve as a credible business tool for targeted audiences such as healthcare software vendors, chipset companies, technology providers, doctors and hospitals, software solution providers, artificial intelligence system providers, and venture capitalist.

The report includes comprehensive and figurative assessment of the demand potential of various market segments, analyzes various impacting factors including trends, drivers, and obstructions, and takes stock of the demand that can be expected out of different countries and regions. The report also contains a featured chapter on the competitive landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Trends and Opportunities

Greater new possibilities with big data, ability of AI to enhance patient care, strong imbalance between the pool of patients and healthcare professionals, and possibilities of reducing medical costs are some of the key factors expected to augment the demand for AI in the healthcare sector. Additionally, growing importance of precision medicine, increasing number of cross-industry collaborations, consistent inflow of venture capital investments, and increasing geriatric population are some of the other factors that are expected to reflect positively over this market.

On the other hand, reluctance of medical practitioners in adopting new technologies, strong lack of a preset and universal regulatory guidelines, lack of curated healthcare data, and concerns of data privacy are curtailing the market from attaining higher grounds.

Technology-wise, the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market can be segmented into querying method, deep learning, context aware processing, and natural language processing, whereas application-wise, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare marketcan be bifurcated into wearables, virtual assistant, research and drug discovery, in-patient care and hospital management, medical imaging and diagnosis, precision medicine, lifestyle management and monitoring, and patient data and risk analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

The developed country of the U.S., which readily adopts new technology and houses a number of pioneering companies, is expected to maintain North America are the region with maximum demand potential, with little but significant demand added by Canada. While the European region is another key region for the vendors of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market, emerging economies of Japan, South Korea, China, and India are expected to provide for decent demand over the course of the aforementioned forecast period.

