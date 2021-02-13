Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Enhancements, Business Objectives and Growth Factor to 2024

Anti-counterfeiting technologies followed by companies can be classified as follows: overt, covert, forensic or sterilization. Overt anti-counterfeiting features enable the end users to verify the authenticity of a product. These features are prominently visible and expensive to reproduce. Holograms, optically variable device, color-shifting security inks and films, security graphics, sequential product numbering and on product marking are some of the overt features used by packaging companies.

Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging features enable brand owners to identify counterfeited products. Covert features cannot be detected easily or copied without specialist knowledge. Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging features include Invisible printing, embedded image, digital watermarks, hidden marks and printing, anti-scan design, laser coding, substrates and distinctive odors.

Forensic markers are superior technology solutions which require dedicated test kits or laboratory testing to scientifically prove authenticity. These include chemical taggants, DNA taggants, biological taggants, isotope ratios and micro taggants among others.

Counterfeiting is a prevalent practice in majority of consumer industries. Hence, anti counterfeiting packaging technologies have applications in wide range of industries including food and beverage, entertainment, automotive, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics and apparel among others. Food and beverage industry accounted for majority of the anti-counterfeiting packaging market. However, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow fastest among application segment due to high adoption rates of anti-counterfeiting packaging technologies by pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the key players in this market are Zebra Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), Impinj Inc. (the U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation(the U.S.), Alien Technology Corporation (the U.S.), Authentix (U.K.), Essentra PLC (U.K.), Sicpa(Switzerland), Advanced Track & Trace (France), Alp Vision (Switzerland), ATL Security Label Systems (the U.S.), Atlantic Zeiser (Germany) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.) among others.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: