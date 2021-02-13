Agriculture Drones Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment, AGCO Corp, AgEagle LLC

The Global Agriculture Drones Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Agriculture Drones market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The agriculture drones market was estimated to be USD 9.9 billion in 2018 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Top Key Players in the Global Agriculture Drones Market: 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment, AGCO Corp, AgEagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, AutoCopter Corp, Delair-Tech SAS, DJI, DroneDeploy, Eagle UAV Services, Honey Comb Corp, Parrot SA, Precisionhawk, Sentera LLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, Yamaha Motor.

Scope of the Report:

Drones are a stirring innovative technology that could change how farmers manage their operations. This technology is ultimately expected to become as pervasive as tractors. Among other uses, drones are capable of collecting data that can be used to decide if crops have enough water or to even find leakages in the irrigation system.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming

The concept of precision farming has a lot of advantages for the agricultural sector. Different technologies, such as global positioning systems and guided vehicles, are being developed to create an era of precision farming. The rapid growth of the agriculture sector, which is now inculcating technological innovations into its agricultural practices will continue to drive the market for precision farming, and subsequently of agriculture drones as a part of it. With the increasing demand for food, globally, there is a constant pressure to increase agricultural productivity as well as to maintain good crop health. This is expected to lead to an increase in production.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Agriculture Drones market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America to dominate the global market

North America and Europe are the largest and most advanced markets with respect to the adoption of innovative technologies in the field of agriculture. As a result of declining Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in East Asia and Southeast Asia, the adoption of improved technology in agribusiness is at the center of national strategic policy goals. This is to augment food production output via enhancing cooperation between the private sector and agricultural infrastructure development.

This Agriculture Drones Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2015-2020

Expected market growth until 2025

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

