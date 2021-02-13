3D IC And 2.5D IC Market 2021 Technology Development, Key Manufacturers, Forecast Based on Major Drivers and Trends Up to 2026

The Global 3D IC And 2.5D IC Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the 3D IC And 2.5D IC market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on 3D IC And 2.5D IC (TAVR) Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09212304428/global-and-china-3d-ic-and-2-5d-ic-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global 3D IC And 2.5D IC Market: TSMC (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), ASE Group (Taiwan), Amkor (U.S.), UMC (Taiwan), Stmicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics (China).

Samsung Foundry Certifies ANSYS Multiphysics Simulation Solutions For Multi-Die Integration Advanced Packaging Technology

Oct 2019- Samsung Foundry certified ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) multiphysics simulation solutions for its latest multi-die integration (MDI) advanced two and a half dimensional/three-dimensional integrated circuit (2.5D/3D-IC) packaging technology. The certification empowers mutual customers to achieve higher performance and lower power within a smaller form factor when designing 2.5/3D-ICs for artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, automotive, networking, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Overview:

In microelectronics, a three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D IC) is an integrated circuit manufactured by stacking silicon wafers or dies and interconnecting them vertically using, for instance, through-silicon vias (TSVs) or Cu-Cu connections, so that they behave as a single device to achieve performance improvements at reduced power and smaller footprint than conventional two-dimensional processes. While a 2.5-dimensional integrated circuit (2.5D IC) is a package with active electronic components (for example, a die or a chip) stacked on an interposer through conductive bumps or TSVs.

3D TSV in 3D IC and 2.5D IC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of geographic regions, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC in 2018. The large market in Asia-Pacific is owing to the broad scope of 3D IC and 2.5D IC packages in various consumer electronics applications, particularly in smartphones and tablets.

Market Segmentation:

Segment by Type , the 3D IC And 2.5D IC market is segmented into:

3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

Segment by Application , the 3D IC And 2.5D IC market is segmented into:

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Industry sector

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Smart technologies

Medical devices

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 3D IC And 2.5D IC market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Get Full Information of this premium report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09212304428/global-and-china-3d-ic-and-2-5d-ic-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?mode=69

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of 3D IC And 2.5D IC Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of 3D IC And 2.5D IC Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/09212304428?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com