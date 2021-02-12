United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 30,232 Million by 2027, Growing At An Estimated CAGR Of 17.4% Over The Forecast Period, owing to the Increasing Adoption of Software as a Service Models by Healthcare Providers, says Absolute Markets Insights

The healthcare industry is heavily burdened with huge quantity of data, which includes compliance related data, patient data, financial data and medical research data, amongst others. Data processing requires strong computational infrastructure, which drastically increases the capital cost for healthcare facilities. However, the evolution of cloud computing technology has turned out to be a blessing for the healthcare industry. The on-demand availability of computer infrastructure, which can either be for computational purposes or data storage, without the need for having the system on the premise of the end-user, is referred to as cloud computing. They are mainly provided in three service models, which are Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). SaaS platforms, for instance, allow the end-users to avail software solutions on a subscription basis, and the software is deployed on the server of the software vendor. The healthcare industry is quickly adopting cloud platforms for streamlining their processes. Studies show that around 35% of the healthcare facilities in the U.S. stored more than 50% of their data on the cloud. A key benefit associated with cloud storage in healthcare is that the data can be accessed from any location after proper authentication, thus driving the demand of healthcare cloud computing market. Thus, remote collaboration amongst medical professionals is facilitated through cloud computing. IBM Corporation, for instance, offers cloud facilities for the healthcare and life science industry that is highly secured. IBM Cloud comes with the highest-level encryption certification (FIPS 140-2 Level 4) and keep your own keys (KYOK) features, which ensures high level of data security in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the cloud facility is also compliant with regulations such as HIPAA and GxP, which makes it easier for the end-users to operate.

Along with this, healthcare data analytics is facilitated through the use of cloud computing. Valuable insights can be drawn from both structured and unstructured data sets. Google LLC, for instance, offers healthcare data analytics solutions which is driven by artificial intelligence technology. Better patient care can also be provided using cloud analytics, as the patient’s historical data can be used to ascertain the optimal treatment plan. Greater computing power enables faster forecasting modeling. Cleveland Clinic, for instance, were able to decrease the time taken for patient treatment at high risk levels by a margin of 33%. The API used by Cleveland has about 3 million calls per day. Some of Google’s healthcare clients include Harvard Global Health Institute, Hunterdon Healthcare and American Cancer Society, amongst others. Therefore, the use of cloud computing for the reduction of patient treatment time, cloud with greater computation power offered to various healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the workload on the healthcare industry. Research is being carried out by the pharmaceutical companies to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. In hospitals, focus is being put on optimizing the treatment time of patients to cater to the growing number of COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, cloud computing can also help the healthcare facilities to operate through telemedicine, wherein the patients can avail quality treatment and diagnosis from the comfort of the homes. Telemedicine also helps in promoting social distancing, thus helping to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. The patient requires only a smart device and internet to be connected to a telemedicine provider. Microsoft, for instance, provides telemedicine features through Azure cloud. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market in the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market. The healthcare cloud computing market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across major regions. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major regions across United States.

United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

By Component Software Hardware Services

By Deployment Mode Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud Community Cloud

By Pricing Models Spot Pricing/Subscription Model Pay-as-you-go Model

By Service Model Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

By Application Clinical Information System Non-Clinical Information System

By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers

By Region North East Midwest South West



