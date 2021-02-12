The UK Telemedicine Market is expected to grow at CAGR 4.5% by 2028 due to sudden global outbreak of coronavirus disease, says Absolute Markets Insights

Due to slow acceptance of technology in healthcare, the idea of telemedicine and telehealth may still be new to providers and physicians. The continued advancements in innovation in technology and healthcare, however there is a significant increase in its usability. In addition, due to the ease, cost saving and intelligent features it offers, demand from the new generation of tech savvy population has pushed for its rapid adoption. The acceptance of telemedicine systems allows patients, even when they are away from a doctor or a health facility, to have access to various healthcare services. Telemedicine services connect remote patients, through telemedicine platforms, with healthcare professionals. These systems are often relatively cost-effective and easy, since they can be checked from home or on-the-go easily. For such technology-based solutions, the UK is one of the attractive markets as it has a strong internet penetration and has a majority of its population using smart phones.

There are distinct classes of consumers on the market for such solutions that are targeted by participants. Geriatric individuals and women include the most lucrative ones. About 30 % of the population is over 55 years of age in the UK. In the early 1990s, the UK adopted telemedicine, and there was steady overall growth. In spite of being the most likely recipient in the UK, Scotland has lagged behind in telemedicine schemes and deserves more projects. The tele-education problem needs urgent analysis and such innovations will be supported by multi-site trials and a combined strategy involving government, health practitioners, technologists and patient advocates and will help extend the use of telemedicine. Over the projected era, increased demand to enhance the standard of treatment and lower the burden on medical professionals is expected to accelerate telemedicine adoption.

Telemedicine is regarded as the most flexible technology available for offering distance health education, health information, and health care. Advanced patient-centered services and increased communication to remote areas have become possible through diverse technologies. Healthcare costs are rising at an exponential rate, increased use of healthcare services is the primary driver of increasing healthcare prices, resulting in the rise of customer demand for innovative and modern techniques, lifestyle factors. In addition, the cost-shifting from government services to private payers can also be related to it. Hospitals and physicians charge even higher prices for the same services to private payers, have raised the cost-shifting pressure on the low reimbursement rates which eventually affects health insurance rates. Elderly treatment is projected to be four times as costly as it is for people who are in young age thus increasing the need for adoption of telemedicine services in the countries across UK.

Currently there are no signs of rapid growth slowing down anytime soon, with information and technology expanding at a massive pace. Telemedicine is one of the industries taking advantage of this massive technology and information growth. Telemedicine is beneficial for thousands of people living in remote areas who do not have access to sufficient medical facilities. Telemedicine helps medical specialists to have better access to healthcare. This eradicates the need to visit hospitals and have access to remote health facilities. Another benefit of telemedicine is that it reduces all travel expenses and also eliminates use of fuel for their vehicle which in turn saves the patient money. Due to insufficient growth capabilities, stricter restrictions, limited reimbursements, and higher costs the small and medium sized healthcare practices are struggling to remain alive in these demanding times. As a result, most small telemedicine providers can be forced to merge or become absorbed by larger operators with greater financial stability to provide specialty telemedicine care. The increased patient satisfaction numbers are one of the key reasons why telemedicine will be accepted more in The UK. Telemedicine is convenient and simple and also saves both the doctors and patients involved time and costs. As a result of this there is an increase in the number of patients seeking care from the comfort of their home, or becoming part of a medical home that offers improved care for multiple patients with similar symptoms and diseases.

Telemedicine is moving up into the spotlight due to COVID-19 virus outbreak, allowing healthcare provider organizations and caregivers to better respond to the needs of the citizens in the countries in UK. During the pandemic, telemedicine contributes very positively to healthcare and is used in a number of ways. Telemedicine treating patients during the pandemic have some limitations but hospitals amidst pandemic, are learning to adapt to telemedicine. The three basic components analyzed are software, hardware and telemedicine services. Among these three, much of the industry revenue is accounted for by the telemedicine services group, which essentially includes healthcare consulting services. Due to the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of chronic joint-related diseases, orthopedics is noted to be a significant revenue generating segment in terms of specialty areas. Remote monitoring in the telemedicine market is seen as a significant revenue generating segment as it is a convenient way to access healthcare facilities from a remote location.

Some of the players operating in the UK telemedicine market include Babylon, Doctor Care Anywhere, Immedicare, Telemedicine Clinic, Push Dr, HomeTouch Care Ltd., Now Healthcare Group Limited, Square Health Limited, Involve Visual Collaboration Limited and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the UK telemedicine market. The UK telemedicine market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across The UK.

The UK Telemedicine Market

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Type

Real-time interactive mode

Store-and–forward mode

Remote Monitoring

Communication via telephone

By Application

Telemonitoring

Education and Training

Consultation

Assisted Surgery

Others (Care Providing, Decision Making, Etc.)

By Specialty Areas

Orthopedics

Radiology

Dermatology

Pathology

Neurology

Psychology

Gynecology

Emergency Care

Others (Cardiology, Child Birth, Etc.)

By End Users

Providers

Physicians

Home Care

Payers

Others

By Countries

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

