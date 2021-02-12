Sports Software Market is expected to Reach US$ 15,763.2 Mn by 2027, owing to the Increasing Demand for Efficient Handling of Operations amongst Sports Clubs and Associations, says Absolute Markets Insights

The sports industry is evolving at an exponential rate, and gaining focus in regions such as Africa and Southeast Africa. Companies around the globe are regularly targeting sporting bodies and associations, and helping them to adopt technology to maximize returns in sports. Branding and merchandizing of products plays a key role in the success of clubs. In 2019, for instance, studies show that the total revenue from sports jerseys and apparels alone was worth over US$ 180 billion. The rise in the popularity of football clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, etc., and the success of the Indian Premier league has prompted software providers to offer cutting-edge technology solutions to sporting clubs to help them widen their reach. Crowd engagement during live matches plays a vital role in fan retention. Market participants are increasingly providing solutions that help the clubs and associations in enhancing fan engagement activities during the game. London-based dotdigital, for instance, helps in bringing fans closer to the club with lifecycle marketing automation solutions. The product is incorporated with Artificial Intelligence technology, which helps in generating data-based product recommendations, thereby boosting merchandise sales. Advertisements and notifications are pushed to the fans through mediums such as SMS, social media, Email, etc. Prominent English football clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton F.C. are part of their clientele. The increasing adoption of marketing automation solutions by sporting bodies is helping in the growth of the global sports software market.

Big data analytics has seen rapid advancements in recent years. Data-driven analysis is helping in raising the performance of sports players. The growth of IoT-based sensors and devices that help in tracking player performance is generating huge quantities of actionable data. Forecasting models with the help of this data is aiding in reducing player weaknesses, and improving game strategies and tactics amongst sporting clubs. Performa Sports Ltd., for example, provides tablet-based applications that help coaches in the simplification of player performance analysis. Key performance indices (KPIs) can be customized based on the coaches’ requirements. The product can be availed at around US$ 828 per year. Prominent sports software vendors like SAP, on the other hand, are providing integrated solutions that cater to the end-to-end needs of sporting clubs. SAP Sports One, for instance, is a sports team management software that has features like team management, training management, player health and fitness monitoring and scouting insights, amongst others. The adoption of data-driven insights in sports which is facilitated through software solutions is expected to drive the growth of the global sports software market in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sporting activities in several countries. Sports leagues have been forced to stage matches behind closed doors, without fan participation. However, management of fans through virtual screenings, and merchandise marketing is being increasingly focused by sporting bodies to generate additional revenue during these challenging times. Technology is playing a massive role in helping the sporting bodies cope up with the pandemic, especially through marketing automation. Therefore, the global sports software market is expected to show significant growth, despite the pandemic situation.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global sports software market. The sports software market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Sports Software Market

Deployment Type Cloud On Premise

By Application Sports League Management Sports Performance and Statistics Media and Broadcasting Online Betting and Booking Others (Personal Fitness Application, Donation Collection, etc.)

By End User Clubs Leagues Sports Associations Coaches

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



