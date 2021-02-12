Sports Medicine Market is expected to grow at CAGR 5.1% by 2028 due to increase in the incidence of sports-related injuries, says Absolute Markets Insights

Sports medicine is a fastest growing field in healthcare that helps in injury mitigation related to sports and exercise. There is an increasing prevalence of sports injuries mainly due to growing participation in various sports. Due to growing focus towards healthy lifestyle, the participation in fitness activities has increased largely with that the number of injuries related to it are also increasing. According to a survey by Stanford Children’s Health, over 30 million teenagers and children participate in sports activities each year in the United States. Thus, the number of injuries reported each year is also increasing and it is estimated that more than 3.5 million sports injuries occur every year in United States. The market players are increasing their R&D investments in order develop advanced treatment therapies for injuries related to sports. Healthcare professionals who are working in this field focus on the treatment of sports related injuries; moreover they provide help to athletes regarding performance training, nutrition and also prevention of injuries in order to improve the performance of athletes.

Sports injuries are very common nowadays and there is a rise in injuries not only among the athletes but also in general population this factor will boost the growth of sports medicine market in the years to come. Reputed sports medicine professionals have tremendous impact on the lives of athletes as they focus more on the unique needs and concerns of the athletes. There are several benefits of sports medicine; the professionals develop tailored treatment plans for the athletes and general population. The sports medicine specialists closely monitor the impact of sports and exercise on the body of athletes and work closely to provide efficient care to athletes. Sports medicine specialists also helps in the prevention of re-injuries as they closely monitor the sports professionals and helps them to avoid injuries on pre damaged area. The sports medicine market is on the rise as the market players are engaged in providing cutting edge treatment options to athletes. The sports medicine surgeons help in the utilization of advanced treatment techniques such as reconstructive surgical procedures and regenerative medication techniques.

The number of acute sports injuries is also rising thus, assisting the sports medicine market. The prevalence of sports in many countries is from decades and the number of sports professionals are increasing in every country with that there is an increasing awareness towards sports medicine in order to improve performance of athletes. The market for sports medicine is expected to increase at a high rate in the years to come, as there is an increasing promotion of fitness activities amongst individuals. Rehabilitation time for sports injuries is getting less due to enhance technologies and cutting edge solutions provided by the market players. Monitoring of health through sensor and wearable is on the rise, helping the sports medicine specialists to monitor health and fitness of the athletes and devise treatment, nutrition and exercise plans accordingly. The growing popularity of sports in schools is increasing the number of injuries related to sports. The most common type of sports injuries include sprains and strains followed by fracture. However, the latter ones are minor and preventable. Also, there is an increasing government initiative to support growth of sports activities. This will propel the sports medicine market growth over the forecast years.

Several schools are increasingly adopting sports activities in order to increase the participation of adults and children in order to improve their physical fitness. This boosts the sports activities by the schools, aiding the demand for body support and recovery products. These recovery products will aid in prevention of sports injuries, also, there is an increase in the number of body reconstruction surgeries. This will increase the growth of sports injuries market over the forecast period. The number of surgeries related to body reconstruction in sports is also growing, thus, growing the demand for sports medicines. Innovative techniques and development of new products related to sports injuries will increase the adoption of sports medicines moreover rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and increasing prevalence of chronic sports injuries will spur the market growth.

The impact of COVID-19 is gradually increasing and the availability of vaccine in countries like India is far away. The lockdown period has a huge impact on sports professionals are in need of surgeries in the pre as well as post COVID-19 period. As the sports sector is becoming highly competitive, many of the sports players are in fear of losing their place in the team. In order to provide proper care to athletes, governments are establishing uniform treatment protocols in order to safely resume the sports activities and prevent injuries in athletes. Due to the pandemic threat, most of the sports activities are cancelled or postponed such as the Olympic Committee postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic. These activities will affect the sports medicine market. All the surgeries are postponed due to COVID-19 situation. The growth of sports medicine is frozen due to the pandemic but as the situation stabilizes the sports medicine market will replenish.

Some of the players operating in the sports medicine market include Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Deputy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global Inc., Medical Group N.V. and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global sports medicine market. The sports medicine market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Sports Medicine Market

By Product

Body Reconstruction (Arthroscopy Devices, Implants)

Body Support & Recovery Products (Physiotherapy Equipment, Compression Clothing, Braces & Supports)

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Ankle & Foot Injuries

Back & Spine Injuries

Elbow & Wrist Injuries

Hip Injuries

Other Injuries

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



