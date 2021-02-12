Software Defined Networking Market 2019: Market Demand after COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Trends and Business Outlook & Forecast To 2027

Global Software Defined Networking Market – Overview

The global software defined networking market is expected to achieve massive growth in the near future. As the approach of enterprise networking becomes more mobile, software defined networking solutions are now emerging as the most lucrative and cost-efficient approach. This is expected to help the overall development of the global market.

Global Software Defined Networking Market – Notable Developments

The competitive landscape of the global software defined networking market is a fragmented one due to the presence of several key players. These players are constantly trying to develop new approaches and innovative methods to solve the pressing networking issue that trouble the enterprises. The competition in the global software defined networking market is expected to intensify in the coming years of the forecast period with entry of new players. Some of the notable names in the global software defined networking market are Big Switch, Dell, Arista, Nokia, Cumulus, Pluribus, Extreme Networks, and NEC among others.

In November 2019, Arista Networks announced that the company’s flagship product Arista CloudEOS that includes cloud-native instance of its networking OS can now be deployed and used as a container on the Kubernetes cluster.

Global Software Defined Networking Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are helping to fuel the development of the global software defined networking market. One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the software defined networking market is the increasing need for enterprise mobility. This has prompted an increased installation or adoption of these software defined networking solutions on personal devices such as notebooks, smartphones, and tablets and connect them to the corporate networks. The current IT infrastructure is under a lot of pressure to properly configure these devices so as to avoid any data breach. Moreover, there are certain compliances and regulations that need to be met while adopting this mobile approach. Software defined networking solutions are now emerging to be the most promising as well as lucrative networking technologies. These solutions have the ability to enable the virtualization of a network and also allows ample space for innovation while solving some of the most pressing issues related to networks. It is projected that the software defined networking will help in redefining the overall networking solutions with a completely new and dynamic approach. Such benefits and properties of these solutions will thus help in the development of the global software defined networking market.

Global Software Defined Networking Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five main regions that divide the global software defined networking market. The regional segmentation helps in giving a deeper understanding of the overall dynamics of the global software defined networking market. These regions are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, currently, the global software defined networking market has been dominated by the regional segment of North America. The growth of the North America market has been primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of these software defined networking solutions because of the growing digitization in the region. Moreover, the growing need network virtualization coupled with need for enhancing business operations and growing demand for shorter response time is expected to drive the growth of software defined networking market in North America regions.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a solid growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The region will show high growth because of the growing digital transformation in countries such as India and China.

