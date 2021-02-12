Real Estate Investment Management Software Market is expected to grow at CAGR 9.5% by 2028 due to increasing adoption of new software to keep the records successfully along with growth in the residential and commercial real estate activities, says Absolute Markets Insights

The management of real estate assets in today’s ever-changing market is a challenging as more businesses move towards digital transformation; technology would play a key role in the company’s success. Key market players provide a robust range of applications for real estate investment tools developed specifically for the particular needs of the industry. Real estate investment management software maximizes real estate property market value and return on investment (ROI) and allows companies to build strategies to expand and build portfolios. Real estate investment management software aids real estate owners and stakeholders with financial and operational insights that minimize errors and mitigate potential risk, streamline asset analysis and promote accountability and visibility across the lifecycle of the portfolio. In order to maintain a complete and detailed view of assets and to access and perform research on potential investments, real estate asset managers use this type of software.

This type of software is used by real estate investors and investment companies to manage investor relationships, and optimize property value. Handling real estate investors and investments with well-designed real estate investment software is the growing need for real estate companies. While determining which commercial real estate software to use to handle assets and investors, the companies first take into consideration which software provider offers customized solutions that the end user are looking for. The best real estate investment tools for commercial real estate will simplify the process of managing investors and investments and expand investor base.

Investment software for real estate helps to manage funds and helps in growing the business. Current trends in real estate states that corporations and individuals are planning to add more properties to their portfolios. Bigger portfolios contribute to a growing market for software solutions and services for real estate management this includes asset management, rental management, real estate management, lease management and maintenance of properties. It looks like the future of property management is booming along with the ever-changing demands of property developers, property owners, administrators, and tenants, new innovations make the future daunting for the real estate industry. The institutional investor leverages data analytics and AI in order to perform functions like deal sourcing to portfolio management and risk management, through key phases in the investment cycle. This technology contributes to improving the quality and efficiency of operating processes and advanced data analysis helps investors consider the root of risk from the asset level to the macroeconomic and regulatory level.

Some of the key factors for the adoption of real estate investment management software are changing real estate industry combined with an increased need for better and quicker customer service and handling. In addition, the rising urbanization and migration of working-class people to new cities is expected to fuel the growth of the real estate investment management software in the recent years. The financial and operational insights that are given by the platforms support both commercial and residential property portfolios. This aids real estate owners, real estate investors, asset managers, and real estate managers gain insight into real estate investments, minimize data collection and analysis errors and potential risk, and are empowered to make strategic choices.

Real estate stakeholders function separately with inadequate coordination between them because information, skills and local expertise are needed the stakeholders are operating in a non-integrated manner that places the pressure on the processes of the workflow. Many of the real estate systems including land transactions, loan contracts, and financial records, are paper-based, this add to problems such as exchanging and processing data. The real estate investment management platforms resolves these situations faced by the investors as well as real estate developers and streamline the workflows this boosts the demand of this software in real estate industry.

The market is segmented into cloud-based deployment and on premise deployment, due to the low entry cost of cloud computing, which is embraced by most businesses, cloud-based deployment is experiencing substantial growth in the industry. Cloud software pricing is subject to a monthly or annual subscription that propels cloud-based deployment growth. Furthermore, cloud-based implementation is safe to keep confidential the financial, corporate trade secrets, customer list and others of the business. Due to the ease of access, device reliability and upfront costs, clod-based platforms are widely adopted by small & medium enterprises, thereby boosting the growth of the industry. There is an increase in the global adoption of real estate investment management software platforms due to the cost effectiveness of these tools. The growth of real estate markets can be attributed to the emergence of new technology and trends, along with the increase in the adoption of these technologies. Solutions for real estate industry are hosted on a real server and priced on a subscription basis because of the use of cloud-based SaaS technologies. Real estate industry is adopting new technology and software in order to stay ahead in the competition thus boosting the demand for real estate management software over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the real estate investment management software market include Altus Group Limited (ARGUS), CBRE Group, Inc., CoStar Realty Information Inc., MRI Software LLC, Real Capital Analytics, Inc., VTS, Reis, Inc., ROCKPORT PA, LLC, Situs, Yardi Systems, Inc. and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the real estate investment management software market. The real estate investment management software market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Real Estate Investment Management Software Market :

By End Users

Institutional Investors Private Equity Firms Insurance Companies Commercial and Investment Banks REITs Other Institutional Investors

Real Estate Developers

By Deployment Model

Cloud Based

On- Premise

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



