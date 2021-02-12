Prescriptive Analytics Market: Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth 2021-2028

As a component of business advancement, this Prescriptive Analytics market report is determined to design the present and future plans of action for the key players as there is incredible potential for new development openings. With the assistance of this Prescriptive Analytics market report, it becomes easy for the clients to investigate and comprehend various business exercises and conditions prevailing in the Prescriptive Analytics market. The Prescriptive Analytics report is a standout amongst the most significant testing errands of key administration employed to highlight the present status as well as predict the organization’s future.

Global prescriptive analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Leading Players in the Prescriptive Analytics Market: River Logic, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Profitect Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Ayata, TIBCO Software Inc,, Frontline Systems, Inc, NGDATA, Inc., Panoratio GmbH, Netformx., QualMetrix Inc., Absolutdata., Salesforce.com, inc, Accenture., Oracle, Teradata., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Versium, and among others

Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Component

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Data Type

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Structured Data

By Application

Risk Management

Operations Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Business Function

Human Resources

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operations

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Points Covered in the Report:

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Prescriptive Analytics Market Size

2.2 Prescriptive Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Prescriptive Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Prescriptive Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Prescriptive Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Prescriptive Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Prescriptive Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Prescriptive Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Prescriptive Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Prescriptive Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

