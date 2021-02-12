Pet Grooming Market 2021 : Competitive Intelligence And Tracking Report

The pet grooming market is expanding at a firm pace owing to the accessibility of frequent moveable pet groomers who deliver pet grooming activities as per the convenience of pet owners. The pet grooming market is expanding rapidly owing to the cost and convenience of the mobile groomer facilities. The process is efficient and saves time, proving to be suitable for pets and pet owners and eliminates the need to stand in long queues. The process is cheaper as compared to grooming salons, which is likely to drive the pet grooming market over the forecast period.

Growing use of premium pet products and the concept of pet parents are the drivers of the pet grooming market globally. Adoption of pets by single parents or childless parents is likely to create opportunities of growth for the pet grooming market over the forecast period. Moveable vans which are used to offer such services act as an advertising medium, because mobile groomers can place the logo and name, contact information, and the services presented by their business on the van. The increasing business of mobile pet groomers is expected to fuel the growth of the pet grooming market over the estimated time period.

The pet grooming market has been segmented by product type into conditioners and shampoos, scissors and clippers, and combs and brushes. Conditioners and shampoos were the most dominant segment in 2015 and it is anticipated to remain so over the forecast period. Pet owners purchase various types of shampoos and conditioners for allergy prevention, odor control, color enhancement, protection of natural oils, and coat care among others. Increasing demand for safe and healthy products is expected to drive the conditioners and shampoos segment over the forecast period.

Geographically, the pet grooming market is segmented by Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for majority of the market share of the pet grooming market in 2015 and it is expected to remain so over the forecast period. Increase in pet ownership and cumulative expenditure on pets is driving the pet grooming market in this region. Adoption of premium and specialized products has been a major factor fuelling demand in the North America pet grooming market. The U.S. accounts for majority of the market share in this region. Europe accounts for a steady demand for pet grooming products owing to the changing consumer preferences for pet grooming products such as designer outfits, specialty shampoos, and holiday presents. Germany, the U.K. and Italy accounts for the majority of the market share of the pet grooming market in this region. Asia Pacific is one of the fast growing regions in the pet grooming market owing to the fast pace of urbanization and increasing popularity of pet grooming products in this region. Japan is one of the largest market for pet grooming activities in Asia-Pacific. Middle East and Africa is also an emerging market for pet grooming products due to the increasing popularity of premium pet products. Latin America is expected to have an increasing market share in the pet grooming market due to the introduction of innovative and specialty pet products. Brazil accounts for majority of the market share in the pet grooming market in this region.

The major players in the pet grooming market are Beaphar, Ferplast, Ancol, Rolf C Hagen, and Hartz Mountain. Some of the other key vendors in the pet grooming market are Chelsea Dogs, earthbath, Johnson’s Veterinary Products, Bob Martin, BOSHEL, Leonard F. Jollye, Mines for Pets, Just for Pets, Oster, Pet Brands, The Pet Warehouse, and Pettex among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.