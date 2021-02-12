Patient Case Management Software Market is Expected to be Reach US$ 1645.7 Mn by 2022, owing to the Increasing Demand for Efficient Management of Patient Profiles using a Centralized Structure amongst Medical Care Providers, says Absolute Markets Insights

The healthcare industry is at the forefront of the digitization wave in the recent years. Government bodies around the globe are increasingly investing in the digitization of healthcare facilities to provide better care to the individuals. Also, medical care is being extended to a wider range of audience, and made affordable using insurance schemes. In India, for instance, the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme provides health insurance cover to over 100 million poor families, and enables them to avail economic healthcare. Moreover, there has been a rise in the number of individuals who are seeking medical help, especially in the case of mental illnesses. Growth in awareness amongst individuals regarding the availability of healthcare, coupled with adoption of health insurance in developing countries is leading to the rise in patient numbers. In healthcare facilities, fetching patient details is a laborious task if it is performed manually. In fact, studies show that patient charts cannot be fetched in more than 30% of cases in the U.S. Therefore, it is of utmost importance for the medical providers to use technology for the management of patient cases, thus driving the growth of patient case management software market. Companies are increasingly providing affordable cloud-based solutions which can be used by organizations of all sizes for patient case management. Avedon Health Systems, for instance, provides a collaborative case management platform that helps in performing patient health risk assessments (HRA), and has features like patient activity tracking, report generation, patient monitoring, etc. Healthcare facilities can save a considerable sum of paperwork with the use of patient case management software. Studies show that organizations spent an average of around US$ 120 per paper record on labor charges. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of using a case management platform, coupled with the availability of affordable patient case management solutions is helping in the growth of the global patient case management software market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=108

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected healthcare facilities across the globe, and has led to a massive spike in the number of individuals who are admitted to hospitals. Globally, over 40.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded thus far, and the pandemic has claimed lives of around 1.12 million individuals. Numerous companies have come up with case management systems for COVID-19 patients that helps healthcare facilities efficiently cater to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. California-based Innovaccer Inc., for instance, has developed a COVID-19 case management system that enables both private and public healthcare bodies to assess patient risk, and help them connect through virtual care in the form of telemedicine. Patient tracking is also facilitated with the help of COVID-19 Assistant App. The management of patients that have chronic illnesses needs to be streamlined during the pandemic. This can be achieved with the help of a patient case management software. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global patient case management software market, as more organizations are adopting these systems to cater to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=108

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global patient case management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=108

Global Patient Case Management Software Market

By Product Integrated Software Standalone Software

By Mode of Delivery On – Premise Web/Cloud Based

By End User Hospitals Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Patient-Case-Management-Software-Market–108

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424