Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021-2027

The Parkinson’s Disease market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 40.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,006.39 million by 2027.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Imugene Limited

Immutep

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Parkinson’s Disease Market Segmentation:

By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

Competitive Landscape and Parkinson’s Disease Market Share Analysis

Global parkinson’s disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parkinson’s disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Parkinson’s Disease market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Parkinson’s Disease Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market Scope and Market Size

Parkinson’s disease tends to develops in brain over many years. The patient with Parkinson’s disease experience tremor, slow movement, rigid muscle, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, slurry speech and others.

According to the Clinical Practice Research Data link summary report 2018, it is identified that there were 145,519 prevalence cases of patient with age 20 and above with Parkinson’s disease in UK seen in the year 2018. The estimation incidence cases were 18,461 in patient aged above 45 or over. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of Parkinson’s disease Market.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Parkinson’s Disease Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

