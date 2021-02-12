Increasing Consumer Expenditure on Organic Soft Drinks Market to Boost the Market Growth

Global Organic Soft Drinks Market 2020 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Organic soft drinks are made from organic farming products such as fresh organic fruits or vegetables, which do not contain artificial flavors and preservatives that have natural sweetening agents, low calories, and high nutritional value. These organic farming products are grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides, made without ionizing radiation, and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.

The List of Companies

1. Bionade

2. Capi

3. Galvanina

4. Intelligent Consumer Products Pvt Ltd

5. MAZDA LIMITED

6. Naturbrus

7. Phoenix Organics

8. Suja Life, LLC

9. Sunrise Agriland Development and Research Private Limited

10. The Shrub Soda Company

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increased awareness of organic foods’ benefits has helped develop the organic soft drinks market. Moreover, soft drink sales have been declining for years with concerns about high-sugar content and artificial sweeteners. Natural and naturally sweetened carbonated soft drinks position themselves as a healthier alternative to regular and diet sodas. However, the high cost of organic products, including soft drinks, hinders the organic soft drinks market. The price of organic soft drinks is high when compared with that of conventional soft drinks. The global organic soft drinks market is anticipated to decline primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the organic soft drinks market with detailed market segmentation by product type and distribution channel. The global organic soft drinks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading organic soft drinks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global organic soft drinks market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. By product type, the organic soft drinks market is classified into organic soft fruit drinks, organic soda pops, and others. By distribution channel, the organic soft drinks market is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global organic soft drinks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The organic soft drinks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

