Outdoor LED Displays Market: High-growth Regions to Expand Geographic Footprint 2020-2027

Outdoor LED displays are utilized in offering improved view of various events such as exhibitions, sports events, live concerts, and many others. This factor is playing an important role in the increased adoption of LED displays in several countries across the globe for purposes like sports and advertising. This is likely to drive the global outdoor LED displays market over the years of projection.

Outdoor LED displays come with several advanced features, which are likely to escalate the demand for the product. These features are prolonged life, high-energy efficiency, and low operational price. Several LED companies offer end-to-end service to their clients such as displaying on site and installation. Furthermore, increased utilization of these platforms for fostering the promotional behaviors of several corporate brands are likely to trigger development of the global outdoor LED displays market. Video walls and advertising boards are used for such brand promotions.

Type, application, and region are displays market the three key parameters based on which the global outdoor LED displays market has been segmented for a detailed discussion. The sole purpose of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, precise, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Outdoor LED displays market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global outdoor LED displays market is mentioned below:

In February 2020, North America-based NEC Display Solutions is a prominent provider of digital signage solutions. The company made an announcement of an update regarding its Q series of dvLED (direct view LED) display lineup. This new display solution comes with an extended lifespan and high quality images. The improvement in the quality of image indicates at higher rate of refresh and more colors that are displayable. This upgradation is likely to increase the market share of the company in near future.

The global outdoor LED display market is highly competitive and driven by latest technologies. Some well-known organizations in the global outdoor LED displays market include the below-mentioned:

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Data Display Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Global Outdoor LED displays market: Key Trends

The global outdoor LED displays market is likely to observe following drivers, opportunities, and restraints over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027.

Augmented Spend on Promotional Activities to Shape Contours of the Market

Augmented demand for outdoor LED displays for the purpose of broadcasting advertisements and live actions have increased over the years, which is positively affect the global outdoor LED displays market over the years of projection.

In the last couple of years, a rising number of sports and musical events are being aired in open spaces. In addition, development of sports arenas and open air venues is likely to shoot up the demand for the product in near future. A surge in the brand endorsement and promotion activities together with colossal rise in the development of new products is likely to play an important role in the development of the global outdoor LED displays market.