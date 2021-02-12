Online Learning for K-12 Education Market is expected to grow at CAGR 15.1% by 2028 due to Rising Investments by Educational Institutions towards Digital Learning Technologies

K-12 education has undergone a huge change in the recent years. Over the last few years students, teachers and parents are adopting digital technologies. In order to improve learning experience, digital learning formats have emerged. K-12 education is given to the students from kindergarten to 12th grade; adoption of online education is increasing due to rising awareness among students as well as parents and teachers regarding online education. Educational institutions are also adopting online solutions at a high rate in order to accelerate online learning experience of the students. The popularity of online education is on the rise as one-on-one learning is possible. As a result, there is an increasing adoption of online learning. Students are getting aware of the broad curriculum; the market players are offering and are aiding the students to explore the subjects that they are more interested in. Apart from this students have freedom to attend classes as per their own schedule, flexible curriculum helps students to attend classes as per the schedule decided by them and survey reports have shown that students are performing better academically.

The education sector is changing rapidly due to adoption of digital learning platforms. Parents, instructors and schools are looking for ways to provide better education to the children. The proliferation of smartphones and internet has increased the adoption of online learning. Teachers and students are adopting online learning in order to improve individual learning experience. Individual attention from teachers towards students is the main factor which drives the growth of the Online Learning for K-12 Education Market.

In traditional education systems students in lower classes perform well as compared to higher class, as teachers are able to devote more time towards individual students in lower classes there performance increases thus need for one to one instructor led teaching is in higher demands in the education sector. Online learning with the help of instructor assists in having enough attention and focus of the instructor to individual student. Many educational institutions have adopted one to one instructor led online learning programs for instance in Obridge Academy students are evaluated and assignments and lessons to the students are provided based on the evaluation. There is a rising adoption of digital learning among students and increasing use of smartphones is boosting the growth of online learning for K-12 education market over the period. Online learning is one of the fastest growing trend in the education sector and there is an increasing adoption on Online K-12 by almost every country. There are increasing opportunities for online learning in blended learning before moving completely online schools are opting for blended learning as a step towards online learning.

Due to Covid-19 schools are shut down and have hampered over 1.2 billion children in the world. Rise of e-learning platforms is aiding many of the students and schools during the pandemic and it is estimated that this shift in online learning will continue post pandemic and will impact the global education market. Before the pandemic there was significant adoption of online learning tools but the market will surge and show significant growth in the pandemic period. The adoption of online learning tools has increased a lot and the market players are offering tailored solutions and services to the end users. BYJU’s online learning platform has provided free access to their services amidst the pandemic period. The company has seen a 200% increase in the adoption of its product by the students.

The Chinese government instructed their students to resume their studies with the help of online learning platforms. After the pandemic Tencent classrooms platform has seen a huge growth in its adoption and are aiding the students and teachers to resume their curriculum. A huge response is seen in the education sector for online learning and in China more than 81% of the K-12 students are attending online classes. Also there are many companies that has risen in order to take advantage of the growing online learning market. Media organizations are also extending their portfolio and are launching tools for online learning for k-12. Bitesize daily which is launched on 20 April is offering its services to the kids in UK and delivers its 14 weeks of curriculum based learning online. Using creative ideas like the celebrities teaching the content to students is booming and Bitesize daily has used this opportunity and celebrities like famous footballer Sergio Aguero are delivering online lessons to the kids.

Adoption of online learning by senior high i.e. from grades 9 to 12 is very high due to ease of availability of digital solutions. Educational institutions are also taking initiatives in order to increase adoption of online learning. In the learning type asynchronous learning is favored by both students and instructors as it can be adopted through various platforms and does not have any constraint of time and place. The growth of online education is seen largely in the North America region followed by Europe. North America has the highest market share due to growing investments in online learning and massive shift of students from traditional learning to online learning. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing market for online learning for k-12; countries like China and India are rapidly adopting online learning solutions.

Some of the players operating in the online learning for K-12 education market include EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Pearson, Vedantu, Whizz Education, Blackboard Inc., Chegg, Inc., Cisco, Instructure, Inc., iTutorGroup, Math 42, Knewton, Inc., Mathspace among others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global online learning for K-12 education market. The online learning for K-12 education market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

