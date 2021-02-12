New Technology Developments in Automotive Testing Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2027 | ABB Ltd. | ACTIA Group | AVL List | Continental AG

Automotive testing ensures the effective functioning and lifelong operation of a vehicle. From the engine to the emission, regular testing of mechanisms ensure the longevity and safety of the parts of a vehicle. Rising concerns for road accidents & fatalities paired with the proliferation of automation in the automotive industry is fueling the automotive testing market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increase in electric vehicle production & autonomous vehicle testing, increase in electronic architecture in modern vehicles, stringent safety, emission norms across the globe and technical advancement in the automotive industry are driving the automotive testing market. However, high cost associated with advanced technologies and lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. On the other hand, growing demand for onboard diagnostic tools, analyzing of simulation testing, and increased demand for high performance vehicle is creating opportunities for the automotive testing market.

Some of the key players in this market include :

1. ABB Ltd.

2. ACTIA Group

3. AVL List GmbH

4. Continental AG

5. Honeywell International Inc

6. HORIBA Ltd.

7. Robert Bosch GmbH

8. Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG.

9. SGS S. A

10. Siemens AG

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL Automotive Testing MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as engine dynamo meter, wheel alignment tester, chassis dynamo meter, and vehicle emission tester. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into ADAS testing, ECU testing, data logger, and simulation testing. Based on vehicle type, the market id segmented as passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Testing Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

