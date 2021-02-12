Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global multiple myeloma drugs market size grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer in which monoclonal plasma cells proliferate the bone marrow of the patient. Also known as Kahler’s disease, it is one of the most common forms of blood cancer with no cure. However, it can be efficiently managed with the use of effective drugs and treatments. The drugs used for the treatment of multiple myeloma aid the patients in living a long and improved quality of life. The major function of the drugs is to alleviate the pain, eliminate myeloma cells and control tumor growth while promoting bone healing and preventing anemia, hypercalcemia, bone fracture, and spinal cord compression.

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of plasma cancer on the global level. Multiple myeloma drugs are widely prescribed by healthcare professionals to modulate the immune system while enhancing the efficiency of cancer therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant and platelet transfusion. Along with this, the growing geriatric population is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Since plasma cancer is commonly prevalent among the elderly and advanced procedures, such as stem cell transplants, are not suitable for patients with weak organ functions. These individuals are therefore mostly prescribed with targeted drugs, such as immunomodulation agents and monoclonal antibodies, that are less likely to have severe side effects. The market is further driven by the growing preference for biologic therapy drugs. These drugs are extremely effective as they use the immune system of the patients to identify and attack the myeloma cells. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) projects and clinical trials by numerous government and non-government organizations have resulted in technological advancements. For instance, the development of microRNA therapeutics and nanomedicines to catalyze anti-tumor responses is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rising healthcare expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructure. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Therapy:

Targeted Therapy

Biologic Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Proteasome Inhibitors

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibody Drugs

Steroids

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi-Aventis)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Pharma Mar S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

