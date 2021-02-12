Membership Management Software Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 548.91 Mn By 2022, owing to the Increasing Demand for Efficient Handling and Management of Individuals among Clubs, Gyms, Non-Profit Organization, etc., says Absolute Markets Insights

The growth in disposable income amongst individuals, especially in the APAC countries, is leading to an increase in club memberships globally. In clubs, individuals with a common interest come together to socialize, or perform activities like fundraising. A service club, for example, deals with charity and donations for a social cause. Charitable clubs have also seen a rise in funding in recent years, aided owing to the emergence of social media that helps in spreading the message across individuals from different regions. In 2017, for instance, around US$ $410.02 billion was raised by charitable clubs, which was a 5.2% increase from the revenue in 2016. Clubs are also seeing an increase in the number of donors, and members, as more people are getting involved in charitable activities. Also, sports clubs and gyms are seeing a spike in membership due to the growing awareness about health and wellbeing among the consumers, thus driving the adoption of membership management software market. In the U.S., for instance, estimates suggest that there were over 64.2 million gym members in the year 2019, which was a 2.7% increase from the number of memberships in 2018. Furthermore, around 20% of the U.S. population had at least one health club or studio membership in 2019.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=112

To cater to the higher number of gym goers and fitness enthusiasts, businesses are also investing in setting up of additional health club facilities. In 2020, for example, there were around 41,370 health club facilities in the U.S., compared to 39,570 facilities in 2019. Clubs are increasingly making use of technology for membership management. The emergence of cloud computing technology is helping the market participants offer membership management solutions at an affordable price to the end-users. Join It, for instance, is a US-based membership management software provider that caters to the membership management needs of organizations like sports clubs, student clubs, professional associations, car clubs, amongst others. The software can be availed on a subscription basis, with pricing starting as low as US$ 29 per month. A discount of 20% is also being provided to non-profit organizations. Therefore, the increasing demand for streamlining registration activities through software solution amongst organization due the rise in memberships is leading to the growth of the global membership management software market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=112

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses, especially in regions like the U.S. and the Asia Pacific. In India, for example, gyms and clubs were forced to remain closed as a result of the lockdown measures imposed by the government bodies to curb the spread of the virus. This lead to a temporary decline in offline gym memberships. However, health clubs are increasingly using software solutions to manage members who are taking online classes. Virtuagym, for instance, provides a virtual gym management software that helps in providing virtual classes to the gym members. This gym membership software has integrated features like membership engagement, payment processing, contract management, 3D exercise animation, amongst others. Moreover, non-profit organizations are increasingly making use of online membership management solutions to connect with donors virtually. Solutions like Neon CRM provide online membership management for non-profits, and aids in virtual fundraising in the time of social distancing. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global membership management software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global membership management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=112

Global Membership Management Software Market

By Type: On-premise Cloud Based

By End User: Large Enterprise SME’s

By Application: Organizing and Selling Tickets Publishing and Delivering Textual or Audio-visual Content Providing Advertising Opportunities Facilitating Interaction Collaborative File Sharing Tracking Members Interests Raising supplementary Income from Donations

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Membership-Management-Software-Market-2018-2026-112

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424