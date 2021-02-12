Marine Insurance Market is expected to grow at CAGR 5.6% by 2028 due to increase in export and import of goods via sea routes, says Absolute Markets Insights

Marine insurance is a form of insurance covering cargo losses or damage caused to ships, cargo vessels, terminals and any carriage in which goods are transported or purchased from various points of origin to their final destination. This travel policy provides a safeguard for shipping companies and couriers by providing insurance against transport-related losses because it protects them from costly potential losses when transporting goods by water. Transporters do not monitor natural phenomena that could damage the cargo or vessel, despite complying with laws and safety regulations. In water transport, things such as weather hazards, piracy encounters, and cross-border disputes are very common and the damage associated with these circumstances can cause ship owners considerable financial hardship.

Maritime insurance scheme comes to the rescue while defending the interests of shipping firms and carriers by supplying them with the requisite insurance coverage to defend against the future losses. Another advantage of marine insurance is that carriers can select options for coverage applicable to their particular trade. Coverage criteria can vary, so shipping companies may select an insurance package that is personalized. Due to the size of the ship and routes taken, various strategies are available to provide coverage this will boost the growth of maritime insurance market over the period. Due to globalization there is a rise in trade in products most of the products are imported and exported through sea routes, which has directly increased the demand for marine insurance. The shipping of cargo involves enormous costs and any misfortune when transporting goods could result in enormous losses for any company. Insuring the product, vessel or even any damage to the ship will also minimize the risk of complete loss thus marine insurance aids ship owners, cargo owners, states, etc., as these types of insurance will benefit all of them. In the marine industry, the tremendous need for insurance is driving the development of the marine insurance sector globally.

In addition, the use of online gateways is also anticipated in the future to support the growth of the global market for marine insurance. Adoption of new technologies, such as digitization and analytics will boost the growth of marine insurance industry over the forecast period. Marine insurance firms are on the verge of a new era they face tougher competition than a few decades ago and the state of the marine insurance industry today is the direct product of the remarkable transformation of the financial services industry as a whole, and of the general insurance industry. Over the years changes have occurred for global general insurance, insurance firms are currently facing a range of challenges and developments including industry globalization, restructuring and specialization and intensified competition from new players. Shipping industry has separated itself from the changes taking place in the insurance industry. The new entrants in the marine insurance market have gained and applied expertise from other sectors to the marine business. This includes consumer actions, delivery, products, understanding and service awareness. Shipping is an international industry and marine insurance helps this industry in covering all the aspects thus boosting the market for marine insurance over the years.

In 2019, there were nine large cargo vessel fires that resulted in loss of life and injury. These fires had a strong economic impact, causing both the hull and cargo industries to have high costs. Latest facts from the Nordic Maritime Insurers Association (Cefor) indicate that the bigger vessels are the most affected this has led to increase in demand for marine insurance in the recent years. In the marine insurance industry, profitability has long been hindered by inadequate prices and inefficient processes. But there is an increasing shift towards adoption of marine insurance this is because of greater technology adoption in the marine industry. Many technical instruments also provide opportunities to boost the marine transport logistics process. There is a sudden boom in the use of technology in different sectors which makes processing simpler for business. With the integration of technologies that can streamline the insurance process and make it more robust is giving marine insurance industry a huge opportunity to expand. The use of analytical instruments would also allow risk mitigation thus there will be an increase in adoption of marine insurance globally.

Businesses are feeling the economic effects of the pandemic because of COVID-19 and the limitations of governments on travel and trade. COVID-19 has reshaped the risk environment of the maritime sector and raised concerns about the safety and of ship-owners. The marine industry is very much connected to the global economy however, there is a downturn due to the pandemic which will possibly cause premiums to dip. The market for marine insurance now depends on how quickly the economy will bounce back.

The loss/damage coverage segment will lead the market, the main reason ship-owners suffer monetary loss is the loss or destruction of cargo and goods in transit. It is also the most common category for which transporters select insurance coverage. In order to cover costs against loss or harm to cargo or freight in transit from one location to another, insurance companies have established different policies. Due to increased insurance policies offered by insurers to reduce risks and damages that can be incurred in marine transit, marine insurance in North America is likely to show the highest growth. Countries in North America face a high risk of natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes that can cause enormous monetary losses. This will play a major role in influencing the development of the North American region’s marine insurance market.

Some of the players operating in the marine insurance market include Lockton Companies, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, Gallagher, Marsh LLC, Lampe & Schwartze KG, Hannover Re, American International Group, Inc., Anderson Insurance Agency, ARIES MARINE INSURANCE BROKERS LTD, Atrium, Ascot, AXA Insurance Company, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., United India Insurance Co. Ltd., Gard, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance), Swiss Re, SOMPO Taiwan Brokers Co., Ltd, Beazley, Willis Towers Watson, AXA XL, Thomas Miller, Sirius International Insurance Corporation, Munich Re Group, Brown & Brown Insurance, Aon plc, The Chubb Corporation and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the marine insurance market. The marine insurance market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Marine Insurance Market :

By Type

Transport/Cargo

Hull

Offshore/Energy

Marine Liability

By Insurance Coverage

Loss/Damage

Fire/Explosion

Natural Calamity

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



