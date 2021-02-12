Luxury Watches Market 2021 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Detailed Analysis, Trends

Luxury watches are considered to be exclusive items and wearing them signifies status symbol for men and women. Rising brand preferences among the population is resulting in the noteworthy growth of the global luxury watches market. Manufacturers of luxury watches are focused on different marketing strategies in order to gain a larger part of the market share. Manufacturers understand the importance of using social media as a means to promote their products amongst the population. Upgrades, to visual merchandising in supermarkets and hypermarkets in order to grab customer attention is resulting in the high demand for luxury watches in recent years. Additionally, development of digital channels has become a new strategy among key players to lure more customer attention toward purchase of watches.

The global luxury watch market has been segmented on the basis of product type, gender type, and distribution channel. By product type, the global luxury watch market has been segmented into mechanical quartz and others. On the basis of gender type, the market has been segmented into women’s luxury watches and men’s luxury watches. Women’s luxury watches dominated the global luxury watch market owing to inclination of women toward fashion and luxury. Men’s luxury watches are expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the rising trend of fashion among men. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into two types – online retail channel and offline retail channel. Online distribution channel of the global luxury watches market showed the fastest growth rate owing to the rising penetration of different apps and presence of different brand options. Convenience that consumers derive from online shopping has also resulted in the high growth rate of the global luxury watch market.

The global luxury watch market is mainly driven by the emerging fashion trends amongst the population. In addition, blend of traditional and modern style of watches has resulted in the rise in demand for luxury watches. Moreover, watches with smart technology are also propelling the growth rate of the market. However, high production cost is resulting to increase in inventory is restraining the global luxury watch market. Counterfeit products by different local players is also a major threat to the global luxury watch market.

Additionally, rising demand for premium quality luxury watches in developing regions such as Asia Pacific is projected to generate opportunity for the global luxury watch market during the forecast period.

In the region-wise study, the global luxury watches market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe which comprises Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., and Switzerland among the other countries dominated the global luxury watch market owing to the rising demand for premium quality products amongst the population. Switzerland compared to the other countries in Europe dominated the market and also enjoys a position of monopoly. For instance, Rolex is considered to be the most valuable watch brand of Switzerland. Additionally, Asia Pacific which comprises China, India Japan, and Australia is likely to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. China compared to the other countries in Asia Pacific grabbed a larger part of the market share owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers.

The luxury watch market comprises several key players who are highly competitive in nature. With the changing consumer tastes and preferences, manufacturers are focused on developing high end watches. Some of the major participants of this market include LVMH, Richemont, Swatch Group, Rolex, Burberry, Breitling, Festina, Fossil Group, Seiko Watch, Patek Philippe, and Chopard International among others.

