Lead Frame Market is expected to grow at CAGR 4.2% by 2028 due to increasing adoption of lead frames in the automotive electronics market, says Absolute Markets Insights

The metal frameworks within a chip package that hold signals from the die to the outside are called as lead frames. The lead frame consists of numerous parts like the central part of the die pad, where the die is to be mounted, several bond pads and the leads which are metal structures that connect the inside of the semiconductor package to the outside. A lead frame is used in the assembly phase of semiconductor devices and is basically a thin metal sheet that connects the wiring on electrical devices and circuit boards from small electrical terminals on the semiconductor surface to the large-scale circuitry. In virtually all semiconductor packages lead frames are used. For many applications simple and typically low-cost packaging is the best option. One size does not always suit all lead frame designs and demand is most often for tailored specifications and features. Designs that boost electrical and thermal properties and particular cycle time are increasingly adopted nowadays.

Lead frame production volume is a key factor in the choice of manufacturing process with stamping being most economical for very high production volumes in general terms and chemical etching for production runs of low to medium scale. A major factor driving the growth of the global market is the high demand for consumer electronics globally. The demand for the lead frame in the global market has increased by increasing the use of tablets, smartphones and laptops containing integrated circuit packaging. Among the young population the growing penetration of smartphones and tablets is mainly seen. Moreover, the growing need for portable and mobile devices is another factor driving the growth of the global lead frame market. In addition there is a substantial growth in the LED packaging industry is another factor that favors the development of the lead frame market along with increased use of LEDs in various end-user industries such as automotive. Lead frame quality is important because any small defect seriously risks the performance and reliability of the resulting IC system. The major purpose of lead frame is to relay the signal from the die to the electronic fitment connected to the outer end. The lead frame gets formed into the desired shape as per the application and usefulness. Growing demand for lighter, smaller and more complex devices and packaging solutions has led to the continuous advancement of semiconductor processes and design technologies. Rather than opting for commonly machined, precision engineered lead frames are obvious choices which have superior precision characteristics, ultra-fine tolerances and far shorter delivery times. The cost of lead frames accounts for one of the highest percentages of material costs in today’s lead frame IC packages. Etched lead frames, where stamped frames can cost about 30 percent, can cost 50 percent of the overall package cost. The cost of the high copper purity core lead frame will eventually affect the rising price trend of raw copper content in recent years. This would add a substantial price to the overall cost of the kit, therefore lead frames with cheaper price are being used by the end users. There is also an increasing use of personalized lead frame, a custom lead frame is required to ensure that the length of the wire bonds does not exceed the maximum length permitted by the product design rules in cases where the chip is too small for the selected package. Thus manufacturing of custom lead frames will fulfill the demand of end user and they can buy the product according to the business requirement.

Lead frames are commonly used in the application of engine control, infotainment, etc. In addition to the growing trend for built-in electronics in cars, the global increase in sales of automotive components is increasing the market for lead frames. Stamping manufacturing is the leading method in the worldwide manufacture of lead frames. In the automotive industry, lead frames developed through the stamping process are commonly used, leading to an increase in the market size of the global lead frame market. In terms of the volume and value of the global economy, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be an important market. The Asia Pacific Lead Frame Market is expected to develop rapidly during the forecast period. As a result of the wide range of electronic manufacturing activities, strong demand is expected to contribute significantly to the world market in the Asia-Pacific region including China, Japan and Korea.

China is the Asia-Pacific region’s largest memory packaging market and is a market for numerous consumer electronic goods, especially mainstream tablet and smartphone applications. Because of its advanced features and its elegant aesthetic appearance, there is high rate of smartphone adoption in Asia Pacific region. Lead frame technology provides smartphones with an effective use of space which is an important factor in the growth of this sector. North America is also expected to be the leading market dominated by a broad and rapidly increasing customer base adopting electronic goods. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of lead frame applications, especially in automation and industrial automation equipment manufacturing practices.Some of the players operating in the lead frame market include Dynacraft Industries Sdn. Bhd., Enomoto Co.,Ltd., LG Innotek, Mitsui High-tec, Inc., Ningbo Hualong Electronics Co.,Ltd., Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co., Ltd., Possehl Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Precision Micro Ltd., SDI Group, Inc., Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd., Stats ChipPAC Pte. Ltd, Veco B.V Corporation and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the lead frame market. The lead frame market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Lead Frame Market

By Type Single-Layer Dual-Layer Multi-Layer

By Manufacturing Process Stamping Etched

By Industry Verticals Consumer Electronics Industrial and Commercial Electronics Automotive Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



