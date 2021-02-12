Innovative Report On Global Digital Therapeutic (Dtx) Market With Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments And Top Companies-Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are Noom, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH, Kaia, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

Digital therapeutics are entered or invented a long time back they recognized and appreciated from few years especially in this pandemic time. During this crisis time, digital therapeutics play a vital need in self-monitoring as well as the management of chronic diseases. During the pandemic lockdown, there has been an even increased need for patients to self-manage their condition and react in real-time, while still having their doctor monitor their case remotely. These digital therapeutics defined as the “evidence-based therapeutic interventions”, which is supported by the high quality of programs and software as the main ingredient or key parameter to help or assist the patients in prevention, managing, and treating various conditions. Once again in this pandemic called digital therapeutics, as well as prescription digital therapeutics, has come to rescue the serious as well as the normal population.

These apps are easy to download on smartphones, laptops, and tablets and can be linked with patient’s daily life and assist the users in disease prevention and overall health management. The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the reliability of patients on digital apps to take an active and informed role in their healthcare. The digital therapeutics solutions have helped to reconnect patients and doctors. Hence, it can be concluded that digital health tools are proving to be invaluable for patients with chronic disease and medical professionals.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Digital therapeutic Market

8 Digital therapeutic Market, By Service

9 Digital therapeutic Market, By Deployment Type

10 Digital therapeutic Market, By Organization Size

11 Digital therapeutic Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

