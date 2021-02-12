Industrial PC Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial PC Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Industrial PC market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. An industrial personal computer (PC) is a commercial computing platform used for large-scale storage, information processing, and communication applications. These PCs are specifically designed to function under extreme circumstances, such as high temperatures, dust, moisture, and vibrations. They are generally installed for process and machine automation and can simultaneously run human-computer interface (HCI) applications. Industrial PCs are manufactured in an enclosed casing with industrial-grade components to protect the contents from dust and particulate intrusion. They find applications across various industries since they are more efficient, consume lesser power, and have a longer operational life than commercial and personal computers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-pc-market/requestsample

Rising industrial automation and demand for energy-efficient computing systems primarily augment the market growth. The PCs can optimize the utilization of resources and minimize waste, subsequently increasing the production capacities of industrial units, further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, IoT and AI integration with these PCs help identify defects in the product manufacturing systems. Furthermore, the adoption of solid-state drives (SDD), especially silicon microchip-based SDDs in industrial PCs to facilitate high-speed data transfer and generate minimal heat, also contributes to the market growth. Developing information technology (IT) infrastructure and research and development (R&D) activities are further subjected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Type:

Panel IPC

Rack Mount IPC

Box IPC

Embedded IPC

DIN Rail IPC

Others

Breakup by Display Type:

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Aerospace and Defense

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Oil and Gas

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB

ADVANTECH

American Portwell Technology

BECKHOFF AUTOMATION

DFI

General Electric Co.

Kontron S&T AG

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jpQ937

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User License: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2842&method=1

Corporate User License: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2842&method=3

Other Report:

Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Ion Exchange Resins Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Wearable Electronics Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Machine Vision Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Feed Additives Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Heparin Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Aramid Fiber Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Fuel Cell Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

About US

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800