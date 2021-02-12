Impact of COVID-19 on Refrigerated Transport Market Forecast to 2027 – Daikin Industries, Ingersoll-Rand Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd, The Hyundai Motor Company, United Technologies Corporation Ltd.

Refrigerated transportation is also known as reefer freight. Refrigerated transport is a means of conveyance of food products pharmaceuticals that require special, temperature controlled vehicles. The vehicle is used for refrigerated transportation has a built-in refrigeration system that keeps the products at a preferred temperature throughout the transportation process. The benefit of refrigerated transportation is that it keeps products from deteriorating and losing its value during the transportation process. It is not only used for food but also other sensitive items such as medical products and pharmaceuticals.

Increasing demand for frozen perishable commodities across the globe is driving the need for refrigerated transport market. Furthermore, an increase in the use of advanced cold rooms is also projected to influence the refrigerated transport market significantly. Moreover, the integration of multi-temperature systems in trucks and trailers is anticipated to have a robust impact in the refrigerated transport market. Evolving technological innovations in refrigerated systems and equipment are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The report also includes the profiles of key refrigerated transport companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

LAMBERET SAS

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd

The Hyundai Motor Company

United Technologies Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

VEHICLE WORKS BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

Global Refrigerated Transport Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Chilled Food Products, Frozen Food Products); Road Transport (Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, Refrigerated Air Transport); Technology (Vapor Compression Systems, Air-Blown Evaporators, Eutectic Devices); Temperature (Single-Temperature, Multi-Temperature) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Refrigerated Transport Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of refrigerated transport market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global refrigerated transport market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading refrigerated transport market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global refrigerated transport market is segmented on the basis of Application, Road Transport, Technology and Temperature. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Chilled Food Products and Frozen Food Products. On the basis of the Road Transport the market is segmented into Refrigerated Road Transport, Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, and Refrigerated Air Transport. On the basis of the Technology the market is segmented into Vapor Compression Systems, Air-Blown Evaporators, and Eutectic Devices. On the basis of the Temperature the market is segmented into Single-Temperature and Multi-Temperature.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis- Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis- Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption- In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses- Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

* In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and regions are also included. The Market for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Refrigerated Transport Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

