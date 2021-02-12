How Social Casino Games Market Spend on Games will grow to $196.0 billion by 2028 with Eminent Key Players: Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Tencent, SG Digital, Playtika, International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, Aristocrat Leisure

Social casino games were introduced as “gambling-themed games that are online and accessed through social media sites or mobile apps. They are free to play and do not provide real money prizes, but you can use real money to purchase additional virtual currency.

Today gaming is available to consumers at all times and over all devices. This year, more than 2.5 billion gamers across the world, will spend $152.1 billion on games in 2021, representing an increase of +9% year on year. An industry report projects that One 1`consumer spend on games will grow to $196.0 billion by 2028, a CAGR of +9% between 2021and 2028

A social casino is an app or website where you can play popular casino games like roulette, video poker, slots, and blackjack with your online friends. You can play by downloading an app for your mobile device, by downloading an app for your computer, or by using your web browser.

Top Key Players:

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Tencent

SG Digital

Playtika

International Game Technology

Scientific Games Corporation

Aristocrat Leisure

Zynga

Report Consultant has recently added a new survey Social Casino Games Market report to their vivid and dynamic database. They have formulated this report by taking into consideration all the key aspects that tend to have an impact on the global market share, revenue, and profitability. The industry has demonstrated the present day scenario to socially configure a detailed understanding of the future projections of the market.

On the basis of types, the Social Casino Games market from 2021 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Free Online Games

Paid Wired Games

On the basis of applications, the Social Casino Games market from 2021 to 2028 covers:

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Computer

Other

The second section of the report comprises analytics on the Global Social Casino Games Market based on its size in terms of value and volume. This section additionally comprises specific information related to the given segments in terms of regions, types, chief businesses, and applications. The report also contains particulars on the market size of the global market in the regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and India. The report uses categorizations of types, applications, and key players, all of which are additionally isolated under volume and value, and the trade pricing.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Social Casino Games Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Social Casino Games market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2021, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Social Casino Games market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Social Casino Games companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Social Casino Games sub markets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Reports propose analysis of Social Casino Games market with SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Analysis Model with well kind of info of present businesses. This report is a wide-ranging study of present-day trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. The noticeable feature of this report is, it covers numerous dynamic and static aspects of the businesses. To conclude with, the report seamlessly combines data into an integrated study that understands the importance of awareness about intermingling factors involved in the Global Social Casino Games market.

