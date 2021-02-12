Hair Care Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

A new research report titled “Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” by IMARC Group estimates that the market reached a value of US$ 91 Billion in 2019. Hair care forms one of the most important parts of the day-to-day beauty regime. There are several products that are being manufactured in order to maintain healthy hair. These products are made up of natural or synthetic ingredients including agents, emulsifiers, preservatives and surfactants. Hair care products are extensively used by individuals as well as professionals in salons for the purpose of preventing damage, and enhancing texture and quality of hair. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the hair care market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market/requestsample

Global Hair Care Market Drivers/Constraints:

The rising trend of personal care and grooming coupled with the growth in the organised retail sector has facilitated the demand for hair care products, particularly in developing regions.

Market Breakup by Styling Product:

Gels

Dyes

Serums

In order to formulate more effective and safer products, manufacturers are engaging in increasing number of activities related to research and development which, in turn, is contributing towards the market growth.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Shampoo

Hair Color

Conditioner

Hair Styling Products

Other

On the basis of type, there are a large number of hair care products available in the market for the varying needs of the consumers. There has also been a rise in the aging population across various developed nations such as the United Kingdom and the United States, which has created a huge opportunity for the sales of hair products.

Market Regional Summary:

On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global hair care market. This is due to the increasing male grooming and a high demand for hair treatment or scalp treatment products in the region. Other major markets include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Kao Corporation

L’Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2oYlX5o

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=898&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=898&method=3

Other Report:

Contraceptive Devices Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Personal Care Electrical Appliances Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Crane Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Construction Robots Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Air Conditioning System Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Ketogenic Diet Food Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Chemical Logistics Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

Drilling Completion Fluids Market Upcoming Latest Research Report with Size, Share and Industry Trends

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800