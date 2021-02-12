Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2028

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis. The Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Report Providing An In Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market. Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

Market Analysis: Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

The global weight loss and obesity management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 299.14 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising pace of obesity and chronic diseases, technological advancements and the rising intake of junk food.

Competitive Analysis: Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Global weight loss and obesity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of weight loss and obesity management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the weight loss and obesity management market are Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nutrisystem, Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)., Zafgen, Inc., WW International, Inc., Jenny Craig, Diet Health, Inc., VLCC, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc., Life Time, Inc. Abbott., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Brunswick, Kellogg NA Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Reebok International., Unilever, Precor Incorporated., ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Decathlon, Technogym, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Amer Sports, GOLD’S GYM, among others.

Market Definition: Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Obesity it is a medical condition when excessive accumulation and storage of fats happen within the body. It impacts the health of an individual in several ways, by increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thereby reducing the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity management market would include all those equipment’s, diets, devices and drugs that would be utilized for controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals.

Market Drivers

The rising pace of obesity is creating the need for obesity management and weight loss programs

Increase in the technological advancement for treatment of obesity and weight loss

Increasing personal disposable income

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising intake of high-calorie junk food and beverages especially among children and women

The fast growth of the fast food industry is resulting in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles

Reduction in the level of physical activities due to growing luxury, which reduce the need for movement

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of remaining healthy

Increasing government initiatives in the form of programs launched to ensure health lifestyle of people contribute to the growth of this market

Introduction of new and innovative products to deal with obesity and weight loss problems.

Market Restraints

High cost of the obesity program, post obesity program

Harmful effects and complications of obesity programs hampers the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins, a leading seller of nutritional food have entered into an affirmative agreement to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to reach out to the masses with their health and dietary snacking space and broader food category.

In March, 2018 Pepsico, the giant food and beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire the baked fruit and veggie snack maker, Bare Foods. With this acquisition, Pepsico expands its product portfolio to include dietary and healthy food, which is less processed, thereby entering the dietary and nutritional food segment. With a giant house life Pepsico, entering into the diet food segment, this market is bound to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

