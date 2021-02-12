Global Vision Care Market 2021 – Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis Report

Vision care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 53355.45 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.23% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of vision care which will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

CooperVision

Essilor

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

LUXOTTICA GROUP

Novartis AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

EssilorLuxottica

Zydus Cadila.

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited.

GrandVision

Blanchard Lab

CHEMIGLAS CORP

Fielmann AG

HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Product Type (Eye Glasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Others), Type (Rx (Prescription), Non-Rx (Non-Prescription)), Indication (Refractive Error, Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Amblyopia, Dry Eyes, Others), Treatment (Surgery, Laser Therapy, Medication, Others), End-User (Eye Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Optical Stores, Others)

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic diseases which will led to the occurrences of vision ailments, increasing prevalence of geriatric population across the globe, rising demand of the vision care products, improper intake of nutrition and unhealthy food eating habits, growth of the e-commerce sector along with prevalence of several product with improved quality and services are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the vision care market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing number of technological advanced in vision care devices along with increase in the number of approvals for therapies and the increase of diabetes among many population groups which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the vision care market in the projected timeframe mentioned above.

Issues related to contact lens along with lack of awareness among the people regarding the benefits of vision care products and services in developing economies which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the vision care in the above mentioned projected timeframe. High cost of treatment will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

