Global Travel Insurance Market is expected to Reach USD 29,086 Mn by 2022 Owing to Rising Number of Air Travellers for Leisure and Business across the Globe, says Absolute Markets Insights

Globalization coupled with increasing spending capacity of individuals have influenced the rise in number of air travellers across the globe for both, business and leisure purposes. According to the data published by International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2018, 4.4 billion people travelled through scheduled flights. A large section of this population comprised of business travellers, who are proactively opting for travel insurance policies to ensure adequate coverage of their trip. According to a survey conducted by Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) in 2017, traveller’s safety emerged as the most essential priority for the corporate travel managers. Corporates are increasingly integrating travel insurance policies into their core risk mitigation strategies, to provide for any potential damages resulting from travel-related incidents. In order to monetize on the prevalent opportunity while simultaneously catering to their specific requirement, travel insurance market participants are introducing flexible plans for corporate clients, which range from bundled and a la carte coverage options. AXA SA, for instance, provides Protect and Assist as their Accident & Business Travel Insurance product, which allows the traveller to tailor the coverage as per their specific business requirement. Hence, the rapid surge in the rate of business travel along with increasing availability of flexible insurance products is driving the growth of global travel insurance market. In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing spending capacity across the countries is increasing both national and international tourism. For instance, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, in 2016-17, the insurance sector in India issued 230,000 international travel insurance policies covering approximately 460,000 people. The region recorded tourist arrivals of about 324 million in 2017, which encompassed close to quarter of the global figures. Similar advancement in travel and tourism indicates a positive growth trajectory for the global travel insurance market.

The innovative travel insurance policies offered by major players such as Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited amongst others are influencing its adoption, thus driving the growth of global travel insurance market. For instance, TATA AIG offers a customized plan to all its clients based on their specific travel requirements. It also offers specific plans for senior citizens to cover all type of health risk and other age-associated coverage for their travel plans.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the travel and tourism industry across the globe. The restrictions across countries have led to decrease in both national and international travels over the months. With reopening of national travel across various countries such as United States, India, and China amongst others, the demand for travel insurance is expected to rise. This rapid spread of the virus has instilled concerns among travellers to procure effective travel insurance plans for protecting themselves and their family from any probable damage caused by the virus. The insurance companies are also innovating their travel insurance offerings by including coverage for covid-19 treatment in case of infection during the travel. For instance, Insubuy, an insurtech company engaged in offering various types of travel insurance across the United States, have modified and innovated their medical travel insurance product based on the current situation for users travelling both, inter and intra United States. The company has also launched a travel medical insurance product covering coronavirus specifically for students and exchange visitors travelling to the United States. Thus, the covid-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global travel insurance market and is expected to influence growth of the same over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global travel insurance market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Travel Insurance Market:

By Insurance Cover

Medical Treatment

Loss

Damage and Theft

Resuming Your Journey

Cancellation Insurance

Lump Sum Payment

Caretaker Coverage

Death Itinerary

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Traveler

Backpackers

Business Traveler

Family Traveler

Fully Independent Traveler

By Payment Method

Monthly Outstanding balance Payment

Single Payment Method

By Trip Type

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi Trip Travel Insurance

Long Stay Travel Insurance

By Region

North America

S

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers.

