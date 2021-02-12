Global Mobile Biometrics Market Comprehensive Analysis On Opportunities, Upcoming Trends, Business Strategies

This market report utilizes excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. A data triangulation method has been utilized for this purpose which has plentiful components such as data mining, analysis of data variable effect on the market, and primary or industry expert validation. Not to mention, large sample sizes have been exploited for the collection of data and info in this report. The market analysis covered here suits the requirements of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. Few more data models employed for the research methodology are merchant positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, thorough analysis and vendor share analysis. Details about the market drivers and market restraints included in this MOBILE BIOMETRICS Market report helps understand whether the demand of the products in ICT industry will rise or get lower.

Global mobile biometrics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 27.29% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Details Key Players of Mobile Biometrics Market

List of few players are-: Apple Inc.; IDEMIA; Nuance Communications, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Precise Biometrics AB; Gemalto NV; BIO-key: FUJITSU; ImageWare Systems, Inc.; BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd; Applied Recognition, Inc.; Cognitec Systems GmbH; Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC; Neurotechnology; M2SYS Technology – KernellÓ Inc.; VoicePIN.com Sp. z o.o.; Verint VoiceVault Voice Authentication; Aware, Inc.; Mobbeel; Veridium Ltd.; Fingerprint Cards; ValidSoft; Egis Technology Inc.; Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.; Synaptics Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. among others.

Drivers & Restraints of Mobile Biometrics Market

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on implementing better security services in mobile devices; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Rising adoption of conducting financial transactions through mobile devices is expected to foster growth of the market

Significant rise in demand for electronic verification solutions; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of government initiatives to promote the usage of biometrics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Apprehension in the adoption of technology due to breach and privacy issues; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of efficiency in difficult environmental conditions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of additional components and software integration for the successful deployment of this technology is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Breakdown of Mobile Biometrics Market

Global Mobile Biometrics Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Authentication Mode (Single-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication), Application (Access Control, Mobile Banking/Payment, Authentication, Others), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Finance & Banking, Travel & Immigration, Government/Law Enforcement & Forensic, Military & Defense, Others)

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

