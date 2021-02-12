Global Medical Automation Market Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth by 2027||Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Medtronic,

Tecan Trading AG,

Intuitive Surgical.,

Stryker

Danaher

Swisslog Holding AG

Parata Systems

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Omnicell, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Segmentation:Global Medical Automation Market

Split By Application

(Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training),

Split By End- Users

(Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others),

Split By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Medical Automation Market Country Level Analysis

Medical automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by application and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical automation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical automation market due to increasing clinical trials and increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing clinical research activities and rising R&D outsourcing.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Medical Automation Market

8 Medical Automation Market, By Service

9 Medical Automation Market, By Deployment Type

10 Medical Automation Market, By Organization Size

11 Medical Automation Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

Scope of the Report:

