Global Industrial Robots Market Rising Demand and Tremendous Business Growth By 2026

Global industrial robots market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increase in investments for automation in industries and surge in labor charges worldwide.

Details Key Players of Industrial Robots Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: ABB, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., DENSO CORPORATION., Comau SpA VAT, DAIHEN Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots, CMA ROBOTICS SPA ITALY, Artech Automation AS, Panasonic Corporation.

Drivers & Restraints of Industrial Robots Market-:

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for industrial robotics from SEMs is driving this market

The increase in investments for innovations and automation in industries is expected to drive the market

Surging demand for automation activities and reduction in custom duties in the industry is expected to drive the market

Demand for minimizing defect, waste and downtime are the factors for growth in this market

Market Restraints:

The high manufacturing cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth

High investment required for the initial setup is a restraint for this market

Several market drivers, market restraints, along with opportunities and challenges are taken into consideration under market overview which gives valuable insights to businesses for taking right actions.

Breakdown of Industrial Robots Market-:

The Industrial Robots market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Industrial Robots Market By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals, Metals and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), Technology (Motion Control and Drives Systems, Robotics Systems, Integrated Manufacturing Systems, Machine Vision Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Programmable Logic Control System, Others)

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Industrial Robots market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Industrial Robots Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Industrial Robots Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Industrial Robots Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Industrial Robots Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Industrial Robots Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Industrial Robots Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Robots by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Industrial Robots market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

