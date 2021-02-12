Global Hip Replacement Implants Market Size By A Strong Growth Rate And Huge Profits By Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Medical N.V., Arthrex

Global hip replacement implants market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growing cases of trauma and injuries, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and growing geriatric population.

Some of the major players operating in global hip replacement implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Medical N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Conformis, Corentec Co., Ltd., Elite Surgical, Surgival, Synergie Ingenierie Medicale, evolutisfrance, Group FH Ortho communication, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medacta International, Tecomet,Inc., Peter Brehm GmbH, MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc. and DJO Global among others.

Segmentation Global Hip Replacement Implants Market

By Product Type

Partial Femoral Acetabular Reconstruction Bearing and Porous Metal Technologies Hip Resurfacing Revision Hip Implants Total Replacement Implants Fixed Bearing Hip Implants Mobile-Bearing Total Hip Implants



By Material

Metal-On-Metal

Metal-on-Polyethylene

Ceramic-On-Metal

Ceramic-On-Polyethylene

Ceramic-On-Ceramic

By End Users

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America

Europ

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population is increasing the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is enhancing the market growth

Popular minimally invasive surgeries are increasing the market growth

Growing application of hip implants is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Growing adoption of total hip replacement implants is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of surgeries is restraining the market growth

Dearth of skilled professionals is hampering the market growth

Strict rules for the approval of devices in the market restrict the market growth

New Hip Replacement Implants Market Developments

In August 2019, OrthAlign announced the launch of hipalign application for hip replacement implants. The launch will create a platform for spanning large joint knee surgery, partial knee and agnostic total hip replacement. It will provide real time abduction and anteversion of the acetabular cup during surgery.

In August 2018, ConforMIS announced the launch of 3D hip replacement system. The new system provides surgeons with interactive input thereby improve the operational efficiency by better serving their patients.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

