Freight Forwarding Market  Research Report 2021 Elaborate Analysis with Growth Forecast to 2028

Freight Forwarding market research report is that the clients settle on increasingly more educated choices about the organization’s methodologies, activities, and potential client base. The Freight Forwarding market report incorporates industry shifts, changing buyer needs and trending, and administrative patterns, in addition to other things, that can find out where the business centers its endeavors and assets. The Freight Forwarding market research report is a gathering of direct data, subjective and quantitative appraisal by industry investigators, industry specialists and industry members. The report gives in-depth analysis of parent market patterns, macroeconomic pointers and administering factors.

Freight Forwarding Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Freight forwarding can be defined as the integrated services provided by various logistics and transportation companies wherein these organisations arrange for the safe transportation of cargo from one particular location to another. The services included in this category are packaging, documentation, transportation & warehousing and value-added services.

Leading Players in the Freight Forwarding Market: Agility; DHL International GmbH.; DSV; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; CEVA Logistics; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Bolloré Logistics; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.; Sinotrans India Private Limited; CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.; Nippon Express; Dachser; DIMERCO; CJ Logistics Corporation; Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and GEODIS.

The Freight Forwarding market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

The Freight Forwarding Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Freight Forwarding Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Type Air Freight Forwarding Sea Freight Forwarding Rail Freight Forwarding Road Freight Forwarding

By Service Packaging Documentation Transportation & Warehousing Value-Added Service (VAS)

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, DSV announced that they had acquired PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. in a USD 4.6 billion acquisition. The acquired organisation will be renamed as “DSV Panalpina”. This acquisition will create a global leader in transportation and logistics services provision.

In March 2019, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. announced that they had acquired “The Space Cargo Group” for an approximate amount of USD 48 million. This acquisition will improve the market share of C.H. in Spain as well as the Colombia region along with improving the service capabilities of the organisation globally.

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Freight Forwarding Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Freight Forwarding market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Freight Forwarding Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Freight Forwarding Market. The report on the Global Freight Forwarding Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Freight Forwarding Market Size

2.2 Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Freight Forwarding Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Freight Forwarding Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Freight Forwarding Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Freight Forwarding Sales by Product

4.2 Global Freight Forwarding Revenue by Product

4.3 Freight Forwarding Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Freight Forwarding Breakdown Data by End User

