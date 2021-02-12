Flexible Pipe Market 2021: Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The flexible pipes are characterized by a composite construction of layers of various materials, which allows huge amplitude deflections without causing any adverse effects on the pipe. This product has been gaining huge recognition by the oils and petrochemcial industry that has been favoring the expansion of the flexible pipes market all over the globe.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The flexible pipes market has witnessed significant growth owing to the rising growth of deepwater exploration. Moreover, the growing acceptance of engineering grade flexible materials are known to boost the flexible pipes market in the coming years. The discovery of new oil reserves provides a vast market opportunity for the key players operating in the flexible pipes market.

MARKET SCOPE

The Global Flexible Pipes Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Flexible pipes market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, type, applications, and geography. The global flexible pipes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Flexible pipes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global flexible pipes market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, and applications . Based on raw materials, the global flexible pipes market is segmented into high-density polyethylene, polyamides, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others. Based on type, the global flexible pipes market is divided into risers, follow lines, jumpers, and fluid transfer lines. Based on applications, the global flexible pipes market is segmented into offshore and onshore.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Flexible pipes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Flexible pipes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Flexible pipes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Flexible pipes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Flexible pipes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Flexible pipes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Flexible pipes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Flexible pipes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Flexible pipes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

ContiTech AG

Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

GE Oil & Gas Corporation

Magma Global Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Pipelife Nederland B.V.

Prysmian Group

Shawcor Ltd

Technipfmc PLC

