Environmental Sanitation Services Market | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2027

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “China Environmental Sanitation Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)”.

The report titled “China Environmental Sanitation Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)”, provides an in depth analysis of the China environmental sanitation services market by value, by penetration rate, by type of service provider, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the environmental sanitation services market in China.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China environmental sanitation services market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

China environmental sanitation services market is highly fragmented with many major market players operating in different states of the region. The providers of environmental sanitation services offer different types of hygiene services to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the environmental sanitation services market in China are Beijing Environmental Sanitation Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Tus Environmental Technology Development Co., Ltd., EIT Environmental Development Group Co., Ltd. and Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage of China Environmental Sanitation Services Market:

Beijing Environmental Sanitation Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

Tus Environmental Technology Development Co., Ltd.

EIT Environmental Development Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Ltd.

Environmental sanitation services refer to those services which include comprehensive road cleaning, garbage sorting, garbage collection and transportation, public toilet management, wastewater management, manure collection and transportation, pest and vector control, river cleaning services, etc.

The major purposes of environmental sanitation services are to develop and provide clean environment; to prevent transmission of diseases; and to promote the social, economic and physical well-being of all the people in the community.

The environmental sanitations services can be bifurcated into several components, which are: pest and vectors control; food hygiene; disposal of the dead; control of rearing and straying of animals; collection and sanitary disposal of wastes; cleaning of public spaces; and inspection and enforcement of sanitary regulations.

The important factors to consider while providing sanitation services are hygiene status of the people; types of resources available; availability of innovative and appropriate technologies; socio-economic development of the region; cultural factors; political commitment; social factors; and adoption of legislative measures. The environmental sanitation services market can be segmented on the basis of type of service provider, namely the government agency sector and the enterprise sector.

China environmental sanitation services market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. China environmental sanitation services market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing production volume of hazardous waste, favorable government policies, stricter monitoring and penalty system, growing market demand for different Sub-sectors, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high initial capital investment, lack of advanced technology, high requirements to obtain permit, etc.

