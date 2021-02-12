Dietary Supplements Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, ADM, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratories and more.

According to Market Study Report, Dietary Supplements Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Dietary Supplements Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global dietary supplements market size is estimated to be valued at USD 136.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 204.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Dietary Supplements Market:

Amway (US)

Herbalife Nutrition (US)

ADM (US)

Pfizer (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Arkopharma Laboratories (France)

Bayer (Germany)

Glanbia (Ireland)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (US)

FANCL (Japan)

Danisco (Denmark)

Bionova Lifesciences (India)

XanGo (US)

Ekomir (Russia)

American Health (US)

Pure Encapsulations (US)

UST Manufacturing (US)

Capstone Nutrition (US)

Anona GmBH (Germany)

Plantafood Medical GmBH (Germany)

“By type, vitamins segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Vitamin supplements are most popular dietary supplements. This is attributed to the role of vitamins in nutritional deficiencies. With the outbreak of a pandemic, the supplement manufacturing sector is increasingly investing in manufacturing vitamins and multivitamins owing to its immune support function which is projected to drive its growth in the dietary supplements market.

“By mode of application, tablets segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

The tablet form of dietary supplements is widely consumed on account of the easy availability of various dosage patterns, easy packaging techniques, storage, and cost-effectiveness. Longer shelf life of tablets is also one of the key reasons driving the growth of tablets in the dietary supplements market.

“The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing health awareness among the population in Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape of Dietary Supplements Market:

1 Mergers And Acquisitions

2 New Product Launches

3 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4 Production Expansions

Research Coverage:

This report segments the dietary supplements market based on type, target customer, function, mode of application and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the dietary supplements market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

