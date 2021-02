Dermatology Drugs Market Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2028

Dermatology Drugs Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis. The Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Report Providing An In Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Dermatology Drugs Market. Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market By Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Retinoids, Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibiotics Agent, Antiviral Agents, Antifungal Drugs, Antihistamines Agents, Immunosuppressive Drugs and Others), Drug Type (Branded and Generics), Prescription Mode (Prescription Based Drugs and Over-The-Counter Drugs), Indication (Infectious Skin Disease, Inflammatory/Autoimmune Disorders, Pigmentation Disorders, Skin Cancer and Others), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral), End User (Homecare, Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



Market Analysis and Insights : U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market

U.S. dermatology drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% and is expected to reach USD 27.66 million by 2027 in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases and growing awareness for diagnostics and treatment of skin diseases is the major driver for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the report are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Almirall, S.A, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Belgium, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LEO Pharma A/S, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – THE ANTIBIOTICS COMPANY, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, BIOFRONTERA AG, AbbVie Inc. among others.

Dermatology drugs are raising awareness about the treatment of skin related diseases such as acne, alopecia, cutaneous mastocytosis, dermal necrosis and dermal ulcer which will accelerate the market growth. Extensive R&D activities in dermatology drugs will further create new opportunities that will impact dermatology drugs market growth in the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited announced that they have launched the drug LEXETTE (halobetasol propionate) foam 0.05% in the United States. The drug LEXETTE is used to treat plaque psoriasis in adult patients. The U.S. FDA approval for the drug for 3 years of marketing will generate more revenue in this segment and will expand the scope of dermatology market in future.

This Dermatology Drugs Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

The U.S. dermatology drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, drug type, prescription mode, indication, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into corticosteroids, retinoids, monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics agent, antiviral agents, antifungal drugs, antihistamines agents, immunosuppressive drugs and others. Corticosteroids segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market due to the first line treatment for various skin diseases, high volume of corticosteroids were sold in the U.S.

On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into branded and generics. Branded segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market on account of high penetration as a prescription drug in dermatological therapeutics segment.

On the basis of prescription mode, the market is segmented into prescription based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Prescription based drugs segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market, because maximum branded drugs sold via prescription based drugs mode over others in the United States.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into infectious skin disease, inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, pigmentation disorders, skin cancer and others. Infectious skin disease segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market due to large patient pool for skin related disease in the United States which creates high demand for dermatology drugs.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, topical and parenteral. Topical segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market due to majority of dermatology drugs that are available in cream, gels, ointment and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into homecare, hospitals, dermatology clinics and others. Homecare segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market due to high volume demand from this end use. Majority of acne and psoriasis drugs were sold in the market by this end use.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospitals pharmacy, online pharmacy and others. Retail pharmacy segment dominate the U.S. dermatology drugs market due to well established retail distribution channel and cost effectiveness of this distribution channel.

U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis

The U.S. dermatology drugs market is analysed and market size information is provided by drug class, drug type, prescription mode, indication, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

In U.S. there is increasing the prevalence of skin related diseases due to which there is high demand of dermatology drugs also there is high penetration of dermatology drugs in the market. In U.S. there is highest launching of novel drug in the market, this are several reason for growth of dermatology drugs in U.S. market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

U.S. dermatology drugs market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with dermatology drugs sales, impact of advancement in the dermatology drugs and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the dermatology drugs market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Dermatology Drugs Market Share Analysis

U.S. dermatology drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the U.S Dermatology Drugs market.

Many research activities are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the U.S dermatology drugs market.

For instance,

In October 2019, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. received the FDA approval for their product Aklief (trifarotene) Cream, which is used for the topical treatment of acne. After receiving approval form the FDA, the company commercialized their product in the market.

In January 2019, Biofrontera AG announced that they have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their upscaling batch production of Ameluz to 35 kg from 7 kg in past years. Biofrontera AG has also got approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This fivefold increase in the production of Ameluz benefits Biofrontera AG to meet the growing demand for Ameluz in all the regions.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for dermatology drugs through expanded model range.

