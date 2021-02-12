Commercial Aircraft Market 2021 – Top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Global Commercial Aircraft Market – Overview

The global commercial aircraft market is on course to achieve a stellar growth in the coming years of the forecast period. As the global tourism flourishes and becomes accessible to more people, the airline companies will look to expand their fleets. Moreover, airline industry is becoming more customer oriented and thus is projected to upgrade to new generation of aircrafts to provide their customers with unique experiences. Such developments are thus projected to help in the overall development of the global commercial aircraft market.

Global Commercial Aircraft Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global commercial aircraft market are given below:

The global commercial aircraft market is mainly dominated by Boeing Company and Airbus SE. In December 2019, United Airlines Holdings Inc., one of the top airlines across the globe, placed a huge order of aircrafts with Airbus SE. United Airline places their first long-range A321neo jets with Airbus. The valuation of the deal is worth over US$7 billion.

In November 2019, Emirates Airline and Boeing Company together a issued a statement in which they announced the Emirates have agreed upon purchasing 30 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts. The value of the deal is expected to be around US$8.8 billion.

Global Commercial Aircraft Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are helping to push the growth of the global commercial aircraft market. One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth has been the recent rise in the number of air traffic. Emerging economies in particular are contributing considerably in such matters and are thus fueling the development of the global market. Another important factor for the development of the global market has been the launch of new air routes for improving the global connectivity. It is causing the airline companies to expand their aircraft fleet. This is in turn helping to drive the demand for procurement of the next generation of commercial aircrafts. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been a considerable economic growth of the middle class population. This coupled with the growing trend and ever increasing popularity of global tourism is expected to fuel the development of the global market.

Global Commercial Aircraft Market – Geographical Outlook

The global commercial aircraft market features a vast geographical landscape with five main regional segments. These regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these segments, the region of Asia Pacific is currently leading the global commercial aircraft market. The dominance of the regional segment is because of the increasing number of aircraft procurement occurring there. In addition to this, recent rise in the amount of air passenger traffic is also helping to fuel the development of the market. Evolving nations such as India and China are experiencing massive developments in their domestic air traffic culture and are thus contributing in the overall development of the Asia Pacific segment of the commercial aircraft market. Moreover, introduction of next generation aircrafts and launch of new air routes are also helping to fuel the market growth.

