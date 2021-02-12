Caprolactam Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Caprolactam Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global caprolactam market reached a strong growth in 2019. Caprolactam is a colorless organic compound obtained by the synthesis of cyclohexane, phenol and toluene. It exhibits high strength, elasticity and resistance to chemicals, oils and abrasion. As a result of these properties, it is employed in the manufacturing of brush bristles, film coatings, synthetic leather, plastics, plasticizers and lysine.

The global caprolactam market is driven by its increasing applications in diverse industries. In the textile industry, caprolactam is used for manufacturing various clothing items, including casual wear, swimwear, sportswear and hosiery. On the other hand, as caprolactam has high mechanical, optical and low-permeable properties, it is widely used for manufacturing fishing nets, tarpaulins and packaging materials. Besides this, heavy metal components are rapidly being replaced by lightweight caprolactam components to manufacture airbags, doors, windows, tire cords, gears and under the hood components. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on extensive research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the cost-effectiveness of the product, which is projected to drive the market in the coming years.Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Source:

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Toluene

Others

Breakup by End-Product:

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Yarns

Engineering Resins and Films

Textiles and Carpets

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Advansix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. de CV

BASF SE

Capro Corporation

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

DOMO Caproleuna GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lanxess AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

