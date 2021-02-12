Bottled Water Packaging Market 2016: Industry Size, Trends, Key Growth Factors after Pandemic, Demand, Major Players, Opportunities & Analysis Outlook 2026

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Snapshot

Vessels for water transport have been a part of human society and survival for a long time now. Over time, after the discovery of materials such as polymers, the concept of water in sealed cans and bottles came into being and has since been evolving at a fast pace. While it was intended for small scale use at first, the commercialization of bottled water and the immediate surge of locally made imitation product makers caused the explosion in demand and distribution of bottled water. Innovators also came up with ways to seal in carbonated water, further increasing the demand for bottled water packaging.

Currently, bottled water is seen as a measure of safety, amid the rising number of waterborne diseases and the increasing contamination of natural drinking water resources. Bottled water packaging also makes it easier for transportation of water over larger distances. The dependence of modern consumers on regular tap water is reducing steadily due to the heavy pollution of water bodies, thereby increasing the demand for purified water and bottled water. This is also expected to create a spike in the overall number of regional players present in the global bottled water packaging market over the coming years.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Overview

The rising scarcity of tap water and the rising awareness concerning the benefits of consuming safe water are some of the key factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the near future. Manufacturers in the market are making efforts to reach audience by enhancing their distribution network, which is projected to accelerate market growth. The research report further offers a detailed overview of the global bottled water packaging market and highlights the key opportunities that are likely to impact the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing consumption of bottled water across the globe and the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases are expected to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. In addition, the easy availability and convenience provided by bottled water for travelers is predicted to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future. According to the research study, the global market for bottled water packaging is estimated to grow at a healthy rate in the next few years.

Furthermore, a significant rise in the number of players and the growing focus on attractive packaging are estimated to augment global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. The increasing expenditure of key players on advertising and marketing activities in order to reach a large number of consumers and gain profits is expected to supplement the growth of the market in the coming few years.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key segments of the global bottled water packaging market in terms of geography include the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe. In the last few years, North America accounted for a key share of the global bottled water packaging market and is likely to remain in the topmost position across the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising consciousness among consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the rising demand and consumption of bottled water in this region is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising population in developing economies and the increasing purchasing power of consumers are some of the major factors that are predicted to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future. Moreover, the presence of a large number of players operating in this region is another factor anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. With the help of analytical tools, the estimated growth rate and other statistics of each region have been presented in the scope of the research report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for bottled water packaging is categorized by a high level of competition. The presence of a large number of players operating in the market on the basis of quality, cost, and innovations is anticipated to strengthen the competitive scenario of the global market. Key players in the market are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance their portfolio and increase their presence across the globe.

The prominent players operating in the global bottled water packaging include RPC, Greif, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Plastipak, and Graham. Detailed profiles of these players have been presented in the research study. Some of the other players mentioned in the report are CKS Packaging, Kaufman Container, APEX Plastics, Greiner Packaging International, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Alpha Group, ExoPackaging, Sidel International, Silgan Holdings, Ampac, and Alpack Plastics.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

